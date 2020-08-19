Netanyahu confidant gives sign elections on the way

In what was seen as a sign that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants elections, coalition chairman Miki Zohar told the Knesset Finance Committee on Wednesday that he demands four conditions for passing the budget deadline extension bill.The conditions include money for haredi (ultra-Orthodox) yeshivas and religious Zionist causes and the Karev and Hila programs for underprivileged children. He also asked for the government to have "flexibility" on the budget.If the deadline extension bill does not pass into law on Wednesday or Monday, another election will be initiated on Monday night at midnight that would take place in November.The budget deadline extension bill, sponsored by Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser, will be brought on Wednesday morning to the Knesset Finance Committee, where coalition chairman Miki Zohar said Likud’s representatives on the committee would let it pass and leave only the final hurdle in the plenum.In a bad sign for avoiding elections, Knesset Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni will also bring allocations of NIS 400 million to yeshivot in his committee on Wednesday, just in case the Knesset disperses and elections are initiated. But United Torah Judaism leader Ya’acov Litzman told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that talk of elections is unacceptable.Blue and White leader Benny Gantz warned Netanyahu on Tuesday not to initiate a fourth election in just over a year and a half.“I did not join the government to work for Netanyahu, but to help Israel,” Gantz told reporters at the Defense Ministry. “I won’t get into the tricks and shticks. We made a coalition agreement that formed the government, and the agreement is intended to help Israeli society at this hard time.”If someone wants to put his own interest ahead of the state and drag Israel to elections, it would be very grave,” he said. “I think the public won’t forgive him, justifiably. I promise you that it won’t be me.”