Netanyahu, Gantz, Friedman to meet over sovereignty plan

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, who is part of the joint Israeli-US team mapping out the terrain that Israel intends to annex, is also expected to attend the meeting.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 13, 2020 22:27
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: REUTERS)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A trilateral meeting about upcoming sovereignty plans is expected to take place as early as Sunday with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.
According to the coalition agreement, Israel can apply sovereignty over 30% of the West Bank as early as July 1. But to date no final map of the terrain has been publicized save for what was originally unveiled in January when US President Donald Trump’s peace plan was published.
Gantz has yet to publicly endorse a sovereignty plan, and the US wants his consent.
The media has speculated that it’s possible that Israel would consider a partial annexation plan.
Israel has not proposed to extend sovereignty to part of the settlements or to move forward in stages, a source involved in the matter said on Thursday.
The Palestinian Authority is in the midst of a campaign to halt any Israeli annexation attempts, including initiatives at the United Nations.
According to the Palestinian news agency, WAFA, the PA has asked the UN Security Council to upgrade its monthly meeting that deals with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, from an ambassador level to one that involved foreign ministers.
It also plans to ask the UN General Assembly to form an international coalition to oppose the Israeli annexation plans.
Separately, Gantz, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Minister for Civic Issues within the Defense Ministry Michael Biton met on Friday to discuss the High Court of Justice decision to void the Settlements Law, which would have retroactively legalized 4,000 settler homes built on private Palestinian property.
They agreed that a special committee be formed to discuss such options and suggest solutions.
Lahav Harkov and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


