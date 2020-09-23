The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

When Netanyahu and Gantz's indecisiveness kills - analysis

Those who wanted to close down one and not the other dug in their heels and issued threats, while those who wanted to compromise were drowned out by their louder counterparts at the extremes.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 22:00
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz hold a press conference in Tel Aviv on July 27, 2020. (photo credit: TAL SHAHAR/POOL)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz hold a press conference in Tel Aviv on July 27, 2020.
(photo credit: TAL SHAHAR/POOL)
Both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz released statements on Wednesday vowing to make the right life-or-death decisions.
“As prime minister, I am obligated to protect your lives,” Netanyahu said. “It must be understood that there is danger to life, and therefore, there is no choice. We will make the tough decisions and save lives.”
Gantz told his Blue and White ministers “Our decisions have an impact on people’s lives, and we will only make them in coordination with the professionals.”
Such statements would be commendable if Netanyahu and Gantz had backed them up with actions.
But instead they conducted two days of marathon debates in the coronavirus cabinet that were mostly devoted to the questions of whether to close down synagogues and political demonstrations.
Those who wanted to close down one and not the other dug in their heels and issued threats, while those who wanted to compromise were drowned out by their louder counterparts at the extremes.
Netanyahu’s endgame was so unclear that Blue and White ministers had to keep asking him what it was. Gantz tried to sway the conversation away from the protests unsuccessfully and apparently unconvincingly.
Shas leader Aryeh Deri, who vowed to be the voice of moderation when he returned to politics after serving jail time, did not accept the plea of the late Shas mentor Rabbi Ovadia Yosef’s son Rabbi David Yosef to close down synagogues on Yom Kippur. Instead he threatened to quit the cabinet and follow in the footsteps of UTJ leader Yaakov Litzman.
Ministers even invoked the Chief Rabbinate that they almost always ignore to look for cover for their decisions.
Likud MKs Haim Katz and Miki Zohar called for elections on Wednesday, rather than continue with a government that was not succeeding in making crucial decisions. 
But a poll broadcast on Channel 12 indicating that Yamina was only eight seats behind Likud made elections increasingly unlikely. 
Instead, the ministers will continue bickering, and lives will continue to be lost.    
There is a time for leadership, when indecisiveness kills. This is that time. 


Tags aryeh deri Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz miki zohar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The lockdown aid package is welcome, but more must be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by