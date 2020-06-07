The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu, Gantz visit biological institute for vaccine update

“If you have to choose one: a vaccine,” Netanyahu said. “The hopes of all Israeli citizens and the State of Israel are on you.”

By MAAYAN JAFFA-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 7, 2020 20:12
From Left to Right: Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
From Left to Right: Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Top government officials visited the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) in Ness Ziona on Sunday to get an update on progress made toward a coronavirus vaccine.
“For years, we have been preparing to protect the State of Israel from existential or very large threats. Now there are two choices, either we will find a vaccine or we won’t,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing the Institute’s researchers. “If you find a vaccine, it’s an amazing thing… I think there’s no more important task than the one you are currently busy with.”
He said that the lab is being tasked with two projects: the development of a vaccine and discovering new treatments or testing capabilities that would allow Israel to function better in the shadow of coronavirus until there is a vaccine.
“If you have to choose one: a vaccine,” Netanyahu said. “The hopes of all Israeli citizens and the State of Israel are on you.”
No concrete update on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus was announced during the visit. However, less than two weeks ago, the institute announced that it had successfully completed its coronavirus vaccine experiments on rodents and was moving on to testing it on other animals and then humans.
The institute has said that, if the experiments go as planned, it could complete vaccine development within a year or less.
IIBR is also working on isolating coronavirus antibodies that could be used for the development of a future drug to treat COVID-19, It filed patent requests for eight types of antibodies last month.
“It is customary to say in the army that the team in the tank will win, and here we see that the team in the laboratory will win,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz. “You do holy work.”
In addition to Gantz and Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabat visited IIBR.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annex responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
5 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by