Netanyahu gives Diaspora Committee to MK who doesn't speak English

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered the chairmanship of the Knesset's Aliyah, Immigrant Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee to MK David Bitan, even though his English is poor, Likud sources confirmed on Wednesday morning. The committee deals with issues that matter to Diaspora Jewry, including conversion, religious pluralism and problems integrating immigrants from Ethiopia. Diaspora Jewish leaders are frequently invited to the committee. Bitan was offered to head the committee, because his bribery indictment prevents him from serving as a minister. Another committee controlled by Likud, the Knesset welfare committee, will also be headed by an MK who cannot be a minister due to a criminal indictment: former Welfare Minister Haim Katz.The Likud intended to abolish the committee by merging it with another committee headed by an MK from United Torah Judaism, in order to create a committee on helping businesses harmed by the coronavirus that would have been headed by Bitan. But the party relented after pressure from Diaspora organizations and opposition MKs.A spokesman for Bitan said he was unaware that his boss was getting the post and "when there will be something official, you will know. Now there is nothing."Besides Bitan, the chairmanship of the Aliyah, Immigrant Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee was requested by MKs Avi Dichter, Sharren Haskel and Tali Ploskov. Dichter is a former minister who speaks perfect English, Haskel made aliyah from Canada and has focused on Diaspora issue and Ploskov is an immigrant from Moldova who helped immigrants when she was mayor of Arad. The Knesset's Arrangements Committee was supposed to meet on Wednesday morning to allocate Knesset committees among the parties. But half an hour after the meeting was supposed to start, a spokesman for the committee announced that the meeting had been postponed until an undetermined time. The Likud was expected to give the opposition the State Control, Anti-Drug, Women's Advancement and Violence in the Arab Sector committees. The State Control Committee is expected to be chaired by Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah.Blue and White MKs Eitan Ginzburg, Ram Shefa and Mikki Haimovich will head the Knesset's House, Education and Interior Committees, respectively. The Coronavirus Committee, which was headed by Shelah, will be chaired by former Construction and Housing Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (Likud). The chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee will be UTJ MK Moshe Gafni, the chairman of the Law, Constitution and Justice Committee with UTJ MK Yaakov Asher and Shas MK Yaakov Margi will head the Economy Committee.The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee will be chaired by MK Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz).