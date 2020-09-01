The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu: Hello first grade – and Abu Dhabi

Netanyahu took a few moments from his customary first-day-of-school visit to speak about the Israel-UAE deal.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 12:40
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets students at the start of a new school year, Mevo Horon, September 1, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets students at the start of a new school year, Mevo Horon, September 1, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
“How do you spell Shalom?” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked elementary school pupils in the West Bank settlement of Mevo Horon.
It was a spelling lesson he did twice, first with a class of first-grade girls and then again with a group of boys from third to sixth grade, who had come to the girls school especially to meet the prime minister.
In both classes, Netanyahu noted the double meaning of the word Shalom, which is used for “welcome” or “hello” and also for “peace.”
Netanyahu took a few moments from his customary first-day-of-school visit to speak about the topic of the day: the burgeoning Israeli peace deal with the United Arab Emirates.
“Israel is one state. And we are making peace with an Arab state called the United Arab Emirates. What do we do when we make peace? We stop fighting, and we look for ways to cooperate,” Netanyahu said to two small girls as he sat at a small table designed for first-graders.
“That is what I am asking you to do," he said.
Later when speaking to the group of boys, he said, “we are at the dawn of a new era, in which Israel as a strong nation makes peace with its neighbors.”
He asked the boys if they knew that Israel was poised to sign an agreement with the UAE, to which the pupils said they did.
“Do you want to visit there?" he asked.
Picking up on a Yediot Aharonot story about a secret Netanyahu trip to the UAE in 2018, one of the boys said, “you visited there two years ago.”
Another boy said, “I wish I could.”
Netanyahu assured them that people from the UAE would also be able to come to Israel.
Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Gantz told the boys that Netanyahu has specifically chosen to come to Mevo Horon to show how much he “cares about the settlements.”
The prime minister has been under harsh criticism from settlement leaders for his decision to suspend the pending plans to annex all West Bank settlements as a precondition for the UAE deal. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu school UAE
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's smart to take COVID precautions as children head back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Susan Hattis Rolef Can the many schisms in Israeli society ever be reconciled? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Golinkin A Jewish view of non-violent protest and civil disobedience By DAVID GOLINKIN
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 New bill aims to change law regarding who can make aliyah
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
2 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
3 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
4 IDF strikes Hezbollah targets following shots fired at IDF position
A flare dropped by the Israeli army lights up the sky in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 24, 2020.
5 Police: We have solved the gang-rape case of the 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis take part in a demonstration in support of the 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat, Tel Aviv, August 23, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by