Netanyahu: Hezbollah shouldn’t test us

Israel will have a powerful response to any attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Wednesday, the morning after Hezbollah terrorists shot at Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon.“Israel takes the shooting at our forces by Hezbollah very seriously,” Netanyahu said. “We will not tolerate any aggression against our citizens.” Netanyahu warned that Hezbollah’s aggression is endangering Lebanon, saying: “I suggest Hezbollah doesn’t test Israel’s crushing force.”The prime minister met with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and other senior officials overnight.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.
