Netanyahu: Israel and Middle East countries support US sanctions snapback

Israel stands with the United States in triggering process of snapping back United Nations sanctions against Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.“The Security Council’s failure to act was a dereliction of its duty to protect international peace and security,” Netanyahu said. “Unchallenged, this failure effectively makes the Security Council complicit in arming Iran’s murderous regime. "Fortunately, President Trump and Secretary Pompeo have refused to accept this. Responsible countries should support the United States in seeking a real solution, one that will prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons,” he added.“Israel stands proudly and firmly with the United States, as do governments across the Middle East who opposed the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action [Iran deal] quietly and now support the restoration of sanctions publicly. "Ultimately, the tyrants of Tehran must understand this: If Iran wants to be treated like a normal country, it must start acting like a normal country. That has not yet happened," he said.“I commend the United States for its decision to trigger snapback sanctions against Iran."This is the right decision,” Netanyahu said. “Just as in 2018, the United States made the right decision when it withdrew from the dangerous nuclear deal with Iran. That deal should never have been made. It didn't block Iran's path to the bomb, it paved its path to the bomb."Two years ago, the agents of Israel obtained the secret Iranian nuclear archive, and we found there indisputable proof that the Iranian nuclear program always was, and still remains, a military nuclear program,” he said.“And just as I warned the deal would only make Iran richer and more aggressive, it fueled its war machine in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Gaza and beyond, and enabled Iran to further develop its international terror network,” Netanyahu said."The fatal flaw in the JCPOA are the so-called sunset clauses. I urged the P5+1 not to agree to a framework which automatically lifts the restrictions on Iran and the sanctions on the regime’s import and export of armaments, its missile program and its nuclear activities,” he added.