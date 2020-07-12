Netanyahu, Katz submit new NIS 80 b. COVID-19 rescue plan to government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz submitted their financial plan on Sunday to help Israel’s economy during the COVID-19 crisis.The NIS 80 billion program offers unemployment benefits for a year and scaled aid to businesses based on their losses. Netanyahu stressed in his address to the cabinet that the aid he promised the self-employed and some business owners by Wednesday is not tied to the legislation and that “the button to send the money to [their] bank accounts in the next few days will be pushed.” He said he plans to keep a close eye on this to ensure it gets done.The rest of the plan will be brought before the cabinet on Monday, and will also be presented to the Knesset for rapid legislation.Netanyahu spoke about his Friday meeting with a delegation of business owners, students and people in the field of culture, vowing that he will set up weekly round table talks to ensure an ongoing discussion between his administration and those who need aid at this time.“We can overcome the coronavirus,” Netanyahu said, “or at the very least, bring Israel to a financial and health routine that will allow us to live reasonably well in the upcoming year. That is the goal.”On Saturday, Katz was asked during Meet the Press by a member of the public why he isn’t taking a page from French President Emanuel Macron’s book and setting up a national vocational training program that will offer the unemployed – currently about a million Israelis – new skills on behalf of working firms that could hire them in the future.Katz replied that his plan will include such things at a later stage, but right now the need is to offer stability and a “safety net” to Israelis who are facing uncertainty.The plan encourages the consumption of Israeli-made goods. On Sunday, Netanyahu extended the regulation calling on the Defense and the Interior Security ministries to prefer Israeli-made textiles when they issue a tender. “In these days it is especially important to buy Israeli-made goods and strengthen our economy,” he said.Blue and White MK Eitan Ginzburg confronted Likud MK Miki Zohar on Saturday during Meet the Press and told him the plan lacks “growth engines” and that he fails to see how Likud means to offer state benefits to the unemployed for a full year with only a six-month budget.While Blue and White wishes for the state budget to be made to last until the end of 2021, Likud claims that under the uncertain conditions imposed by the pandemic, “any one-year budget will have to be changed 364 times,” Zohar responded during the program.On Friday, an unnamed official from Blue and White said that the one-year unemployment benefits plan is nothing more than “pouring money as part of a pre-elections effort,” and that Netanyahu intends to offer the ultra-Orthodox sector a great deal of money in the six-month budget he wants to present, with an eye to holding elections in March 2021; Netanyahu denied this.