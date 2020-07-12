The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu, Katz submit new NIS 80 b. COVID-19 rescue plan to government

Prime minister: ‘the button to send the money to bank accounts in the next few days will be pushed’

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 12, 2020 14:04
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekly cabinet meeting on June 28, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekly cabinet meeting on June 28, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz submitted their financial plan on Sunday to help Israel’s economy during the COVID-19 crisis.
The NIS 80 billion program offers unemployment benefits for a year and scaled aid to businesses based on their losses. Netanyahu stressed in his address to the cabinet that the aid he promised the self-employed and some business owners by Wednesday is not tied to the legislation and that “the button to send the money to [their] bank accounts in the next few days will be pushed.”
He said he plans to keep a close eye on this to ensure it gets done.
The rest of the plan will be brought before the cabinet on Monday, and will also be presented to the Knesset for rapid legislation.
Netanyahu spoke about his Friday meeting with a delegation of business owners, students and people in the field of culture, vowing that he will set up weekly round table talks to ensure an ongoing discussion between his administration and those who need aid at this time.
“We can overcome the coronavirus,” Netanyahu said, “or at the very least, bring Israel to a financial and health routine that will allow us to live reasonably well in the upcoming year. That is the goal.”
On Saturday, Katz was asked during Meet the Press by a member of the public why he isn’t taking a page from French President Emanuel Macron’s book and setting up a national vocational training program that will offer the unemployed – currently about a million Israelis – new skills on behalf of working firms that could hire them in the future.
Katz replied that his plan will include such things at a later stage, but right now the need is to offer stability and a “safety net” to Israelis who are facing uncertainty.
The plan encourages the consumption of Israeli-made goods. On Sunday, Netanyahu extended the regulation calling on the Defense and the Interior Security ministries to prefer Israeli-made textiles when they issue a tender. “In these days it is especially important to buy Israeli-made goods and strengthen our economy,” he said.
Blue and White MK Eitan Ginzburg confronted Likud MK Miki Zohar on Saturday during Meet the Press and told him the plan lacks “growth engines” and that he fails to see how Likud means to offer state benefits to the unemployed for a full year with only a six-month budget.
While Blue and White wishes for the state budget to be made to last until the end of 2021, Likud claims that under the uncertain conditions imposed by the pandemic, “any one-year budget will have to be changed 364 times,” Zohar responded during the program.
On Friday, an unnamed official from Blue and White said that the one-year unemployment benefits plan is nothing more than “pouring money as part of a pre-elections effort,” and that Netanyahu intends to offer the ultra-Orthodox sector a great deal of money in the six-month budget he wants to present, with an eye to holding elections in March 2021; Netanyahu denied this.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israel katz Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time for Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef to step up or step down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum The danger of denigrating America’s ‘founding f**kers’ - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Tal Harris Pandemic madness may help end the absurdities of office work By TAL HARRIS
David Weinberg Myths and facts about sovereignty – opinion By DAVID M. WEINBERG
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by