Kushner: Jerusalem not cause of problem, it's core of solution

Kushner spoke at a special tree planting ceremony with PM Netanyahu, one day before he is scheduled to head to Morocco with an Israeli delegation.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 21, 2020 14:01
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President senior advisor Jared Kushner participate in a special tree planting ceremony in Jerusalem and address the Abraham Accords, December 21, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President senior advisor Jared Kushner participate in a special tree planting ceremony in Jerusalem and address the Abraham Accords, December 21, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel's capital city of Jerusalem is the key to peace between Israel and its neighbors and not the source of Middle East divisions, White House special advisor Jared Kushner said on Monday in Jerusalem's  Grove of Nations Forest.
"Jerusalem is not the cause of the problem, it is the core of the solution," Kushner said.
"Some have used the cause of Jerusalem to divide, Jerusalem remains proudly open," Kushner said, adding that regional transformation has officially begun.
Kushner spoke at a special tree planting ceremony with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one day before he is scheduled to head to Morocco with an Israeli delegation headed by National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat.  
In Rabat the US and Israeli delegations are expected to sign the first documents that are part of the Israeli-Moroccan normalization deal. Morocco is the fourth Arab and Muslim country to normalize ties with Israel under the US brokered Abraham Accords. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have ratified deals with Israel. Sudan and Morocco have issued declarations.
Kushner said that as the grandchild of Holocaust survivors trees were an important part of his family's history. He recalled how during the Holocaust his grandparents had hid in the forest and fought the Nazis.
"The peace agreements that we have made are planted seeds that will sustain life and bear fruit if tended to correctly," he said.

"Over the last four months we've achieved four peace agreements," he stated, adding that "a peace deal is only possible when two sides in pursue of common interests agree to take bold actions."
"In 2017 Trump was warned that it would set upon an explosion in the Middle East," Kushner said. "And there has been an explosion ... Trump's bold actions led to an explosion of peace."
Addressing the decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, Kushner said that "Jerusalem remains open and is uniting people of all faiths."
He added that "regional transformation is on its way," and that "we must continue to rewrite new and exciting chapters and not revert to old ideas ... the world is changing for the better."
Specifically, "Saudi Arabia is allowing Israelis to arrive, Bahrain is opening kosher restaurants ... Morocco teaches Jewish history, things that wouldn't be imaginable otherwise."
Kushner ended his speech by thanking Netanyahu, who "has been a tremendous partner for peace."
Netanyahu asked Kushner to thank the King of Morocco for the brave and historic decision he had made in establishing ties with Israel.
Netanyahu also thanked Kushner for his efforts on behalf of Israel and regional peace and explained that a garden of peace had been named for him.
"In planting this garden, we'll make sure that future generations know what your contribution has been. I want to express my appreciation ... the young teenager I met years ago in your house has helped change the reality of the region," Netanyahu added.


