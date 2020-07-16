The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu looks to delay trial with lockdowns, new lawyers - analysis

If there was no Blue and White Party in the government, that might be enough for a Likud justice minister to shut down most of the courts before Sunday.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JULY 16, 2020 22:20
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he delivers a statement during his visit at the Health Ministry national hotline, in Kiryat Malachi, Israel March 1, 2020 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on as he delivers a statement during his visit at the Health Ministry national hotline, in Kiryat Malachi, Israel March 1, 2020
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
As of late Thursday, it looked like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s second hearing in his bribery trial would take place on Sunday as scheduled.
Yes, the government is talking about new coronavirus restrictions for Friday and a potential national lockdown any day.
If there was no Blue and White Party in the government, that might be enough for a Likud justice minister to shut down most of the courts before Sunday, the same way that then-justice minister and Netanyahu-loyalist Amir Ohana did in mid-March.
Ohana’s emergency shutdown order allowed the High Court of Justice to remain open, but pushed off Netanyahu’s first hearing from March 17 until May 24.
By May 24, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn had replaced Ohana, and made it clear he would not shut down the courts to get delays for Netanyahu.
The Jerusalem Post checked this with a Blue and White spokeswoman leading into the expected lockdown, and she reaffirmed that the courts would remain open even if there was a lockdown.
On top of the above, High Court President Esther Hayut sent a letter to the whole judicial branch on Thursday urging them to keep their heads held high.
Though she did not mention Netanyahu’s hearing, the clear upshot of the letter was that the courts will not shut down this time and will struggle on, despite having around 225 judges and staff in quarantine and around 10 infected judges and staff.
But no one should hold their breath until the hearing actually happens.
When Ohana closed the courts in mid-March, it was only days after the Jerusalem District Court refused Netanyahu’s lawyers request for a postponement due to taking new lawyers on to the team – meaning the judges were taken by surprise.
This brings us to another form of Netanyahu potential delay – trying to use changes on his legal team to buy time.
Sunday’s hearing itself is not terribly important. No witnesses will be called and Netanyahu will not even have to attend.
But the court will decide the trial schedule on Sunday. And whether it starts in September or as late as spring 2021 will have huge implications for whether Netanyahu will need to hand over the premiership to Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz in November 2021, as well as a range of other issues.
Netanyahu’s former new lawyer, Micha Fettman, asked in May to push off calling witnesses until spring 2021, since he was new to the case and needed time to study the voluminous files.
Fettman quit just last week and was replaced by lawyer Yossi Segev. This means that when Segev comes before the court on Sunday, he will have had just over one week to get up to date.
If Fettman in May asked for spring 2021, Segev may ask for a longer delay to get caught up.
Yet, once again Netanyahu may find himself in a worse position now than he was in March or in May.
If you switch a lawyer once, judges tend to be tolerant and want to show goodwill by giving that lawyer time to be fully ready for the trial.
However, there is nothing judges loathe more than a party who they think is serially switching lawyers to play games.
If the judges reach this conclusion about Netanyahu, they may even grant the prosecution’s wish to start the trial sooner so as to send a message to the prime minister that they are not to be trifled with.
Alternatively, they may give Segev whatever amount of time to prepare that they would have given Fettman, but he is unlikely to get an extension now that he is the second new face in two months.
Netanyahu has done a marvelous tactical job delaying the real moment of truth since the police first recommended his indictment in February 2018.
But the courts are not the political arena and at some point, there are no more tricks to pull out of a hat to postpone confronting pending charges.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Trial Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The pros and cons of the coronavirus aid plan By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
3 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
4 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
5 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by