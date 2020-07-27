Netanyahu: No need for elections, must pass budget as quickly as possible

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu weighed in personally on the mounting political storm surrounding the state budget on Monday, saying the Knesset needed to pass it as soon as possible and avoid new elections. The coalition agreement between Blue and White and Likud states explicitly that a two-year budget must be passed, but Netanyahu is insisting on passing just a one-year budget, which would give Netanyahu his last opportunity to topple the government without passing the premiership over to Gantz. If a budget is not passed by August 25 then the Knesset will automatically be dissolved and new elections called. "There is no need to go to elections, Israel does not need elections, it needs a budget and as quickly as possible, all economists say this, so we can begin the academic year in September," said Netanyahu at the Likud faction meeting in the Knesset on Monday. Although the prime minister did not say explicitly that he wants a one-year budget, he and the Likud party are insisting that only a one-year budget be passed because they insist that the financial requirements for 2021 are too uncertain at the moment. Blue and White is arguing that the 2020 budget will deal with just the last quarter of the year since it will only be passed by the end of August at the earliest, and that passing a two-year budget would create greater economic stability. Speaking just after Netanyahu during the Blue and White faction meeting, Gantz insisted that the prime minister honor the coalition agreement to pass a budget for 2021 as well as 2020, and said going to elections would be “irresponsible” on a national scale. “We need a state budget, a responsible budget, a long-term budget with stability… No one should have to ask themselves every morning what his fate will be in another half a year… a budget for 2021 will provide these answers,” said Gantz.“I refuse to believe that there is a person in the State of Israel who can think about going to elections, he continued and said he “knew” that Netanyahu is motivated by “national responsibility,” and that he was “convinced that he will see the good of the public in front of him.”Gantz pointed out the coalition agreement with Likud states that a budget for 2020 and 2021 be passed. “If the Likud stands by this agreement governmental stability will be achieved and economic stability at the same time. We are standing by this agreement. I expect everyone to behave thus,” the alternate prime minister warned.