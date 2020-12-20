Netanyahu on TikTok: 'Feeling excellent. Go get vaccinated'

A TikTok video was posted on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official TikTok account shortly after he was vaccinated.
"I'm here in the hospital after receiving the vaccine, feeling excellent. Go get vaccinated!" proclaimed Netanyahu as he walked through the hallways of the hospital.He then asked the person recording: "While I was getting vaccinated, you launched TikTok?" "Yes," replied the recorder.
@bnetanyahuעדכון: ראיתי את הצחוקים ברשת ואני רוצה להרגיע אתכם אין לי זנב ##ישראל ##קורונהטיים♬ original sound - Benjamin Netanyahu - נתניהו
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"Okay, that's great! I'm still not giving up on getting you to read books though," joked the prime minister. "Read books, and get vaccinated." Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein received the first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Israel at an event that was live-streamed across Israel as part of the campaign to encourage the public to follow suit.