Germany, France call for 2-states at 67-line, prior to Biden presidency

Within Israel Netanyahu was also pilloried by politicians in the Center and Left as well as on the Right, which felt the Prime Minister had not done enough for the settlements.

"This is an irresponsible step," Yesh Atid Party head Yair Lapid charged, as he warned that Netanyahu was creating unnecessary tensions with Biden even before he entered the White House.

"The Biden administration has not yet taken office and the government is already leading us into an unnecessary confrontation," Lapid said.

"The national interest must also be maintained during elections. A sane government does not start an unnecessary battle with a new American president," he added.

The left-wing group Peace Now said that Netanyahu's announcement sendt a signal to the Biden administration that "Israel wants a confrontation."

No date has been set for the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria to convene, but settlers expect that it would meet next week.

"Netanyahu, today (Monday, 11 January 2021), authorized that the construction of hundreds of housing units in Judea and Samaria be advanced," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement it issued on the matter.

Among the plans would be 100 new homes for the Tal Menashe settlement, where terror victim Esther Horgan had lived before she was killed while jogging in a forest near the community last month.

In addition, the PMO said that some 200 units would be for the Rehelim settlement and the outpost of Nofei Nehemia.

Rehelim is the home of Tura Winery, which just sent its first export of olive oil to the United Arab Emirates this week. Advancement of plans for Nofei Nehemia will help legalize the outpost. Plans would also be advanced for homes in the settlements of Beit El, Itamar, Shavei Shomron, Oranit, Karnei Shomron and Givat Zeev as well as for structures in the Barkan Industrial Park.

But the Right was far more concerned with Netanyahu's failure to convene the government so that his ministers could issue a declaration of intent to legalize some 46 West Bank outposts.

Yamina Party head MK Naftali Bennett pledged to authorize the West Bank outpost should he be chosen prime minister in the March elections.

"Netanyahu, authorize the young settlements [outposts] now in these coming 10 days. If you don't do it, when I am the prime minister, I will do it," Bennett said.

He spoke during a visit he made to the protest encampment settlers and right-wing politicians have set up outside the Prime Minister's Office.

Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) also visited the encampment as did Binyamin Regional Council Israel Gantz, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shalom Ne'eman. Some eight settlers, including Yesha Council CEO Yigal Dilmoni, are in the midst of a hunger strike.

New Hope Party head Gideon Sa'ar sent Netanyahu a letter urging authorization of the outposts.

“For more than twenty years, the Israeli government has not completed the regulation procedures for dozens of communities in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley. I call on you to rise above the disputes and regulate the status of these communities once and for all," Sa'ar wrote.

Settlers and the Right became even more incensed when they discovered that the Higher Planing Council is set to convene Sunday to advance plans fo Palestinian building in Area C of the West Bank It's a move which flies in the face of the right-wing battle to ensure that all fo Area C would eventually become part of sovereign Israel, The Trump plan only promised Israel half of Area C and envisonned that the rest would become part of a future Palestinian state.

The right-wing NGO stated, "under consideration are illegal [Palestinian] construction in nature reserves, construction on state lands designated for Israeli communities, as well as a series of illegal schools which the Palestinian Authority classifies as "confrontation schools in the fight against settlements."

The projects it stated, "cover some 500 dunams and hundreds of illegal structures, among them an illegal school built in the Nahal Makoch Nature Reserve in eastern Binyamin, an illegal village in northern Samaria dubbed "Daher al-Malek," built on state land slated for the growth of the Jewish community of Shaked." It added that the projects under debate also included "extensive illegal construction in the village of Walaja adjacent to the Gush Etzion Tunnel Road, illegal projects in in the village of Kisan in eastern Gush Etzion, and more."

MK Bezalel Smotrich, who is heading a new religious Zionist party, said that the citizens of Israel, "deserve a different leadership" and a real right-wing government" that will not turn a blind eye to years of "a hostile [Palestinian] takeover of its territories."

Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report