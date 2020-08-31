On the eve before the start of the school year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video in which he was reading a children's book for new kindergarteners.In the video, Netanyahu is addressing the Israeli children, calling them "the cuties who will start kindergarten tomorrow." He is reading the first-year children a story relating how the first day of class in a kindergarten should be. When he finished telling the story, he emphasized the final line, saying, "The good thing about the kindergarten is that we will be back tomorrow!"Netanyahu concluded the video by wishing the new school kids good luck on their first day of school tomorrow. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });