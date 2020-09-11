The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Netanyahu reverses decision to fly on private plane to the United States

Netanyahu was originally scheduled to fly to the United States to sign the Abraham Accords seperately amid fear of catching the coronavirus.

By CELIA JEAN  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 13:45
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu is seen preparing to give a statement at Ben-Gurion airport. (photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/REUTERS)
(photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/REUTERS)
Set to fly to the United States with his family for the historic signing of the Israel-UAE deal next week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has changed his decision to travel on a private plane, separating him from the United Arab Emirates' delegation, amid initial claims to prevent coronavirus infection. 
The historic UAE-Israel deal, known as the Abraham Accord, will be signed on September 15.
"In order to prevent the media from diverting attention from the historic peace agreement with the UAE and possibly with other Arab countries as well, the prime minister will fly with the delegation in a more spacious plane, with strict separation arrangements to maintain his health," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
Netanyahu had been advised to by professionals to fly on a separate plane due to concerns that the prime minister will contract the coronavirus on the flight, which will carry more than 70 people, according to a previous statement from the office. 
Netanyahu will now fly with the UAE delegation on an EL AL in another last minute change of decisions, as the delegation had originally been set to fly with Israir. This comes on the background of criticism of the decision to allow Israir to fly, Channel 13 reported. 
"We gave up the flight for peace," said Uri Sirkis, Israir CEO.
"A prime minister who chooses to fly a foreign company's plane during the biggest crisis in El Al's history is spitting in the face of 6,500 El Al employees sitting at home," the El Al worker's committee said earlier this morning.
 
Netanyahu, his wife Sarah and their two sons Yair and Avner had initially intended to fly on a private charter flight from Spain, which according to Ynet, the Netanyahu family were going to cover out of pocket, according to the customary tariff set by the Prime Minister's Office. The family are scheduled to return just before Rosh Hashanah next Friday, the 18 of September. 
Opposition leader Yair Lapid tweeted on Friday morning: "Private plane?! Now? No way a private plane?! There's nothing to eat. There is no limit to the detachment and obtuseness of this man."
The Likud party released a statement that read: "The Left and the media are looking for any excuse to minimize the prime minister's historic achievement and even put his health at risk because they cannot stand that he 'brought peace for peace' rather than 'peace for land.' The Left and the media will continue dealing with nonsense while the prime minister will continue securing tremendous achievements for Israel and making history."
This is a developing story.


