Netanyahu slams settler leader for insulting Trump

Netanyahu denounced Elhayani's words and affirmed that Trump was a "great friend" of Israel who had taken historic action on Israel's behalf.

By LAHAV HARKOV, TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 3, 2020 23:58
US President Donald Trump unveils his Middle East peace plan together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on January 28, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump unveils his Middle East peace plan together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on January 28, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed settler leader David Elhayani for remarks he made to the Haaretz newspaper in which he said that US President Donald Trump was not a friend of Israel.
The comment brought tension between settlers and the Trump administration over the US peace plan to a new height, with Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin calling for Elhayani to resign.
In a statement to Haaretz, Netanyahu denounced Elhayani's words and affirmed that Trump was a "great friend" of Israel who had taken historic action on Israel's behalf by relocating the US Embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
"It is unfortunate that instead of expressing gratitude there are those who deny this friendship, which is unparalleled,” Netanyahu said.
Levin accused Elhayani of making “rude” and “irresponsible” remarks about Trump that should be “condemned” and “criticized.”
Elhayani should have thanked Trump for his “tremendous work in favor of the State of Israel and the settlements,” Levin said.  He added that Elhayani’s actions have done damage during a time when effort was being made to “advance the historic application of sovereignty,” Levin said.
Elhayani, who is also the Jordan Valley Regional Council head, issued a scathing response through that office and not the office of the Yesha Council.
He urged Levin to “shed his snakeskin, to take into account the Likud voters and to take responsibility for drawing up the evacuation map and that would establish a Palestinian state.”


