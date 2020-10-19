Netanyahu tells Likud he's not worried about the polls

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Likud faction on Monday that he was not concerned about polls indicating that Yamina leader Naftali Bennett could form a government without the Likud."I never succeed in the polls, only in the elections," Netanyahu said. Netanyahu questioned whether Bennett is right-wing, because in no-confidence votes, Yamina MKs have voted in favor of bills that have listed opposition leader Yair Lapid as a candidate for prime minister.The candidate for prime minister in a no-confidence vote is a technical matter. Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich, who is considered the most right-wing MK in the Knesset voted for a no-confidence motion that listed Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz as a candidate for prime minister.But Netanyahu accused Bennett of having a "brotherly bond" with Lapid as he did when they served in his government together from 2013 to 2015.
Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked responded by asking Netanyahu in the Knesset plenum to stop repeating incorrect information.
"Telling a lie over and over again does not make it true," she said.
