Netanyahu tells settlers he is committed to negotiations with Palestinians

"We are standing before a historic opportunity to apply sovereignty on the territory of Judea and Samaria."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 2, 2020 14:41
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Jordan Valley community of Mevo’ot Yericho in February 2020 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Jordan Valley community of Mevo’ot Yericho in February 2020
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged settlers to support the historic opportunity provided to Israel by US President Donald Trump’s sovereignty plan, during a meeting with the Yesha Council at his Jerusalem office on Tuesday.
"We are standing before a historic opportunity to apply sovereignty on the territory of Judea and Samaria," he said.
Netanyahu emphasized to the settler leadership that he was committed to negotiating a peace deal with the Palestinians based on the Trump plan. He also underscored that talks were ongoing with the US about its map for the application of sovereignty.
The meeting, which lasted two hours, took place as Netanyahu attempts to quell settler opposition to the plan, led by Yesha Council head David Elhayani and Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan. They both object to any efforts to create a Palestinian state in the West Bank. They are also concerned about the map published with the Trump peace plan, which they argued creates a situation that would lead to a de facto settlement freeze and the demolition of 15 settlements.


