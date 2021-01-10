Netanyahu to share COVID vaccine rollout secrets with leaders' forum

A forum of seven national leaders invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to share his advice on successfully administering COVID-19 vaccines to their countries’ populations, in a video conference expected to take place next week.The forum, which previously convened in April and November via video, was founded by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to share best practices in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The other leaders in the forum are Netanyahu, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Israel is the world leader in administering vaccines, with 1.8 million people, nearly 21% of the population, vaccinated as of Sunday afternoon.The forum’s planned meeting comes after Kurz, Fredriksen and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades already consulted with Netanyahu on Israel’s successful vaccine rollout and other possibilities for cooperation in combatting the pandemic. Netanyahu and Fredriksen agreed to deepen professional cooperation between Denmark and Israel.Fredriksen later posted on Facebook that she spoke with Netanyahu because Israel’s “currently [has] the world’s most effective mass vaccination program. That’s why we’re talking. Getting wiser and exchanging experiences. It’s so incredibly important that we get all the knowledge we can.”Anastasiades told Cypriot newspaper Politis that he had asked Netanyahu to send some doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Cyprus.
The Prime Minister's Office said it was not aware of the request.Other countries that have sought Israel's advice on the vaccine rollout are Germany, Britain, Italy, Austria, Hungary, Australia, Romania, Croatia and others.Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.