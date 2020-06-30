The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu to US Iran envoy: Some things can’t wait until after coronavirus

“We have very important topics to discuss, even ones that can’t wait until after corona,” Netanyahu said.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 30, 2020 11:06
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, June 30, 2020 (photo credit: MATTY STERN/US EMBASSY JERUSALEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, June 30, 2020
(photo credit: MATTY STERN/US EMBASSY JERUSALEM)
More sanctions are needed to stop Iran from attaining nuclear weapons, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of a meeting with US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook on Tuesday.
“I believe it’s time to implement snapback sanctions,” Netanyahu said. “I don’t think we can afford to wait. We should not wait for Iran to start its breakout to a nuclear weapon, because then it will be too late for sanctions.”
The US envoy was in Israel as the two countries have been working closely together to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran, which expires on October 18. The embargo was part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Though the US withdrew from the agreement in 2018, Trump administration officials, including Hook, have said the US would use its veto-proof "snapback sanctions" mechanism to extend the arms embargo indefinitely.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to discuss the extension of the embargo in the UN Security Council later Tuesday.
Hook said that Israel and the US “see eye to eye” on extending the arms embargo.
“In four short months, Iran will be able to freely import fighter jets, attack helicopters, warships, submarines, large-caliber artillery systems and missiles of certain ranges,” Hook said. “Iran will then be in a position to export these weapons and their technologies to their proxies, such as Hezbollah, Palestine Islamic Jihad, Hamas, Shia militia groups in Iraq, Syria militant networks in Bahrain and to the Houthis in Yemen.”
Hook mentioned his previous stops on his current Middle East trip, in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain, which have also called to extend the embargo.
“Iran wants to be treated like a normal country,” Netanyahu said. “It should behave like a normal country [and not] deliberately deceive the international community. It lies all the time…It continues its secret program to develop nuclear weapons…Iran denies access to the IAEA inspectors to important sites, some of which we have uncovered through our own activities. It continues its rampant aggression across the Middle East and beyond that arms, trains, finances and dispatches terrorists.”
Netanyahu lamented that “most of the international community is doing nothing,” and even worse, collude with Iran, and he thanked the US President Donald Trump and his administration for taking action.
Netanyahu said Israel will continue to take steps against Iranian entrenchment in Syria and the region, as well as its nuclear ambitions.
“I say to the ayatollahs in Tehran, Israel will continue to take the actions necessary to prevent you from creating another terror and military front against Israel in Syria, and I say to [Syrian President] Bashar Assad, you're risking the future of your country and your regime,” he added.
Netanyahu also referred to remarks by Alternative Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz a day earlier that “whatever isn’t connected to fighting coronavirus will wait until after the virus, period.”
“We have very important topics to discuss, even ones that can’t wait until after corona,” Netanyahu said.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Nuclear United States Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our leaders need to stop behaving like children and act responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Erdogan’s agenda: Neo-Ottoman ambition or pan-Islamist zeal? By LELA GILBERT
Itamar Marcus Israel must learn to speak 'Palestinese' to punish PA terror perpetrators By ITAMAR MARCUS
Yitz Greenberg Trump, Kushner deserve better from Israel – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by