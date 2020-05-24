Netanyahu trial: Protests erupt outside PM residence and Jerusalem Court

Less than an hour before the beginning of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial, thousands of protesters gathered, both for and against Netanyahu, outside the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street and near the Jerusalem District Court. The prosecutor's representative, Attorney Liat Ben Ari, entered the courtroom accompanied by security guards. Police have allocated separate areas to protesters arriving in droves to avoid unnecessary altercations.Police say that "the Jerusalem Police request that people obey police instructions in place to enable the public's peace and security to be maintained."The opposition Yesh Atid Party and the Black Flag movement have organized protests at dozens of junctions across the country under the banner: “Corrupt and Disconnected – We are sick of you.”