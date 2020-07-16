Netanyahu trying to convince World Likud candidate to drop out

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is working to convince Yaakov Hagoel, a candidate for World Likud leader to drop out of the race in exchange for an ambassadorial appointment for his political ally Danny Danon, the outgoing envoy to the United Nations. The proposed deal was revealed on Thursday by Likud MK David Bitan who called it a “new low” for the party. Miki Zohar secured the most votes in a poll amongst Likud central committee members ahead of the Likud world conference next week which will select the chairman of World Likud.Hagoel came in a close second, but is still confident of winning the actual vote at the world conference when a larger number of delegates are up for grabs.The head of World Likud will play a role in determining the Likud candidate for leadership of the national institutions which the party, in accordance with various coalition agreements, may take control of in the World Zionist Congress conference later this year.According to Bitan though, pressure is mounting on Hagoel to drop out of the race and if he doesn’t, Danon who will return to Israel from New York later this month will not be appointed to another ambassadorial position.Danon’s term comes to an end in the coming weeks after which he will be replaced by former minister Gilad Erdan who will, starting at the end of the year, also serve as Israel’s ambassador to the United States.On Sunday, Likud MK and Netanyahu loyalist