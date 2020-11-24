Netanyahu, UAE Crown Prince nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Lord William David Trimble for their path-breaking peace deal that opened the door for normalized Israeli ties with its Arab neighbors.
The Prime Minister’s Office reported Tuesday on the nomination, noting that Trimble was himself a recipient of the prize in 1998 for his efforts to resolve the conflict in northern Ireland.The PMO said that in light of Trimble’s standing as a former prize recipient, the Nobel Prize Committee was more likely to discuss the nomination.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}