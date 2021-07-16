Netanyahu urged Trump to strike Iran after election loss - New Yorker

General Mark Milley, chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, urged against the Iran strike, warning Trump, “If you do this, you’re gonna have a f***ing war," according to the report.

This came months after Trump lost the 2020 election, with him allegedly desperate to stay in power. Milley, who has previously warned about Israeli-Palestinian escalations having large-scale consequences, believed that Trump did not actually want a war, but kept pushing for a missile strike in response to various provocations, including from Netanyahu, according to The New Yorker."Trump had a circle of Iran hawks around him and was close with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was also urging the Administration to act against Iran after it was clear that Trump had lost the election," the report noted.

Trump slammed Milley on Thursday after allegations in a new book that senior uniformed military leaders were deeply concerned about the potential for a coup after the November election and had discussed a plan to resign.

According to excerpts obtained by CNN from the upcoming book "I Alone Can Fix It," written by two Washington Post journalists, Milley and other senior US military leaders discussed resigning in the event they received orders they considered illegal or dangerous.

"I never threatened, or spoke about, to anyone, a coup of our Government ... If I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley," Trump said in a statement.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, had privately acknowledged concerns that Trump might attempt to draw in the military to quash dissent, as fears about Trump's potential misuse of the Insurrection Act mounted.

A planned, orderly resignation by the members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff had not been previously reported.

On January 3rd, after his Christmas vacation, Trump convened a meeting in the Oval Office about Iran, asking his advisers about recent reports on Iran's nuclear activity. He was told it was not possible to do anything militarily, considering the costs and consequences.Trump eventually agreed to let go of the idea, according to the report.