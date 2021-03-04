The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu: We will fight ICC’s perversion of justice

“I'm going to fight for the truth, fight against this perversion of justice until it is null and void.”

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MARCH 4, 2021 15:54
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces that due to the coronavirus crisis, children will stay in school until July. February 28, 2021. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces that due to the coronavirus crisis, children will stay in school until July. February 28, 2021.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
 Israel will fight against the International Criminal Court’s decision to investigate Israel for alleged war crimes, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a day after the probe was announced.
“I think this is an outrageous decision,” Netanyahu said on Fox News. “It goes against the one democracy in the Middle East. They don't put on [trial] Syria...or Iran. This is pure antisemitism…This is an affront for all democracies.”
Netanyahu lamented that the ICC, established to “prevent the horrors of the Holocaust,” now says “if we build a house in Jerusalem, that’s a war crime.”
“I'm going to fight for the truth, fight against this perversion of justice until it is null and void,” Netanyahu vowed.
Yet a source close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained on Thursday that the “diplomatic blitz” took place weeks ago, after the court’s pre-trial chamber decision that Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda can investigate Israel, and the prime minister has not called any of his counterparts in other countries in the day that passed. He may bring the topic up in upcoming conversations with other leaders.
Netanyahu asked US President Joe Biden to continue US sanctions on Bensouda and other senior ICC officials, instituted last year, during their phone conversation last month, a source said.
A Foreign Ministry source explained that, at this point, the investigation seems to be a done deal, and it is the job of the legal teams to decide how to handle it moving forward.
Israeli diplomats were in touch with their US counterparts on Wednesday, and Israel viewed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s statement against the ICC decision positively.
"The United States firmly opposes and is deeply disappointed by this decision. The ICC has no jurisdiction over this matter," Blinken said. "Israel is not a party to the ICC and has not consented to the Court’s jurisdiction, and we have serious concerns about the ICC’s attempts to exercise its jurisdiction over Israeli personnel."
Blinken also stressed that the Palestinians don't qualify as a sovereign state and therefore cannot participate in the ICC.
Tamar Beeri and Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.


