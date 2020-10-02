Netanyahu wishes Donald Trump and Melania 'full recovery' from coronavirus

After US President Donald Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday morning, Israel politicians, including the premiere began wishing the world leader a "refuah shleima," complete recovery."Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account. The first message of support, about an hour before, came from Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. "I wish a speedy recovery to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump from COVID-19," Edelstein said in a statement.
Netanyahu's son, Yair, also sent his regards. On his Twitter account he wrote: "Sending my prayers for a speedy recovery to President Trump and First Lady Melania!!!"
Trump said on Thursday he was beginning a quarantine process after Hope Hicks, a top adviser and trusted aide, tested positive for the coronavirus.
President Reuven Rivlin also sent his well wishes on Friday. "On behalf of the Israeli people, our thoughts and wishes are with President Trump and the First Lady for a refuah shlema, a swift and full recovery," he wrote on Twitter.
Sending my prayers for a speedy recovery to President Trump and First Lady Melania!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dzOgphpbT— Yair Netanyahu (@YairNetanyahu) October 2, 2020
Likud MK Sharren Haskel also wished the Trumps a speedy recovery and added that she wishes "the only negative thing he will see in the future are the results of his COVID-19 tests."Trump took to Twitter to make the announcement Friday morning in Israel, which was late Thursday night in the United States. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER," he wrote.A white house official said Trump was feeling well, and that his doctors were optimistic about the turnout of his condition.
