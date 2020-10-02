The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu wishes Donald Trump and Melania 'full recovery' from coronavirus

"Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump."

By CELIA JEAN  
OCTOBER 2, 2020 11:49
President Donald Trump talks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the Truman Balcony at the White House during the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords, Sept. 15, 2020 (photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
President Donald Trump talks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the Truman Balcony at the White House during the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords, Sept. 15, 2020
(photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
After US President Donald Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday morning, Israel politicians, including the premiere began wishing the world leader a "refuah shleima," complete recovery.
"Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account. 
The first message of support, about an hour before, came from Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. 
"I wish a speedy recovery to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump from COVID-19," Edelstein said in a statement.
President Reuven Rivlin also sent his well wishes on Friday.
"On behalf of the Israeli people, our thoughts and wishes are with President Trump and the First Lady for a refuah shlema, a swift and full recovery," he wrote on Twitter. 

Netanyahu's son, Yair, also sent his regards. 
On his Twitter account he wrote: "Sending my prayers for a speedy recovery to President Trump and First Lady Melania!!!" 
Likud MK Sharren Haskel also wished the Trumps a speedy recovery and added that she wishes "the only negative thing he will see in the future are the results of his COVID-19 tests."
Trump took to Twitter to make the announcement Friday morning in Israel, which was late Thursday night in the United States. 
"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER," he wrote.
A white house official said Trump was feeling well, and that his doctors were optimistic about the turnout of his condition. 

Trump said on Thursday he was beginning a quarantine process after Hope Hicks, a top adviser and trusted aide, tested positive for the coronavirus.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis must face the reality of the pandemic in order to stop it By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's pitiful politics amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Solidarity during a corona-era Sukkot By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Four essential steps that need to be taken immediately to fight the virus By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Translating the Trump-Biden travesty into Hebrew By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
4 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by