The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

How low will Netanyahu go to save himself as his legal cases heat up?

Netanyahu’s advisers find themselves in a pickle with trials and coronavirus

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 18:21
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looking out a barred window (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looking out a barred window
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
In February 2015, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesman Nir Hefetz tweeted a selfie with fellow Netanyahu advisers Topaz Luk and Yonatan Urich and wrote “New media commandos before another secret maneuver beyond the lines of the Left.”
Fast forward five years. Hefetz is now a state’s witness against Netanyahu. Luk is accused of violating quarantine following a trip with Netanyahu to Washington. And the “commando operations” apparently are still going on.
Luk and Ofer Golan, who replaced Hefetz as the Netanyahu family’s spokesman, got caught red-handed Sunday night filming a strange group of protesters wearing orange shirts near the prime minister’s official residence.
The protesters were not wearing masks, and they were holding signs outside the Prima Kings Hotel downplaying the coronavirus.
Protester Yoav Glasner and his friends started talking to the people in the orange shirts when he noticed that they were being filmed. He immediately recognized that the people doing the filming were Luk and Golan.
Glasner took out his own phone, photographed Luk and Golan and then videotaped himself chasing after them as they ran away down Ramban Street. In the video that has been seen by nearly 100,000 people on Twitter, Glasner repeatedly asked Netanyahu’s advisers when they will follow in the footsteps of Hefetz and become state’s witnesses.    

“I was shocked that they came,” Glasner said. “There are ways of doing things in a more secretive manner.”
Only after Glasner returned to the demonstration to find that the protesters in orange shirts had taken them off and scattered into the crowd was he told that Luk had accompanied Netanyahu to Washington and therefore had to be in quarantine.
“We caught them with their pants down, ruining their attempt at mudslinging,” Glasner said. “Maybe next time, I’ll catch Sara [Netanyahu] coming out of the sewer.”
It is ironic that Netanyahu’s adviser got caught allegedly endangering the public while in the act of attempting to paint the protesters doing just that. This was not the first attempt by the prime minister's team to make the demonstrators look bad.
Pro-Netanyahu activists have been photographed at the protests without masks as they shouted into megaphones that there is no coronavirus. They have also asked in protesters' WhatsApp groups for rides to demonstrations after identifying themselves as “borderline corona cases.”
Getting the public to believe that the demonstrations are Israel’s Wuhan could serve Netanyahu’s attempts to rid himself of the blame for his own failure for not stopping the spread of the virus. It could also prevent centrists and right-wingers from joining the demonstrations even if they agree with their message against corruption.
Attempts at fake news culminated in the prime minister’s son Yair Netanyahu posting pictures of garbage on the streets in Uman that he said were taken after demonstrations near the prime minister’s residence where he lives.
Yair Netanyahu is close with Luk and Golan, who released a picture of the two of them in July with Sara Netanyahu after rumors circulated that she was sick.
Golan is being investigated for allegedly harassing state’s witness Shlomo Filber. He came to Filber’s house in August 2019 with a loudspeaker and shouted “Momo, be a man. Tell the truth. What did they do to make you lie about the prime minister?”
That was clearly another botched “commando operation” that raises questions about how much the prime minister himself knows about what is being done to besmirch his enemies and the tactics being used. How low will he go to save himself as his legal cases heat up?
Right now, it’s his propagandists who are in a pickle. But the real commando – in the Prime Minister's Residence – could end up being brought down.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu indictment propoganda Trial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ruling to extradite Malka Leifer takes us one step closer to justice By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by