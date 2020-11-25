The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New aid package geared towards discharged lone soldiers announced

Though the grant amounts to NIS 4,500, the Defense Ministry says rental assistance for discharged lone soldiers.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
NOVEMBER 25, 2020 10:51
ISRAELI SOLDIERS patrol in Hebron, June 2020 (photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
ISRAELI SOLDIERS patrol in Hebron, June 2020
(photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
Just days after the Defense Ministry announced that they could no longer provide rental subsidies to discharged lone soldiers, Israelis discharged from the IDF in the past year will receive a new aid package.
The announcement of the “special assistance package” was made by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Finance Minister Israel Katz, and Minister of Civil and Socials Affairs at the Defense Ministry Michael Bitton.
According to the ministers, the package is geared towards those who have been released in the past year, “with an emphasis on lone soldiers and those who are entitled to family payments.
The package will be done in a graded manner, so that discharged lone soldiers and those entitled to family payments will receive a higher grant than other soldiers released in the past year. They will be entitled to a grant of NIS 4,500 while discharged soldiers who served over 22 months will receive NIS 1,800 and those who have served less than 22 months or those who did their national service will receive NIS 1,000.
It was also decided to extend the period during which those discharged in 2019 and 2020 are able to work in preferential jobs by another year so that they will be less affected by the financial crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. 
They will also receive dedicated professional training and employment placement tools in order to help them find work.
“The tracks are expected to increase employment rates among discharged soldiers and lead to an increase in wages in industries where there is demand and thus increase productivity and GDP over time,” read the statement released on Wednesday.
Nevertheless, the cut to rental assistance for discharged lone soldiers, who by law are entitled to rental assistance of NIS 1,000 for 12 months, will not be reinstated.
"One of the populations most affected by the Corona crisis are the discharged soldiers - who are not entitled to unemployment benefits. We will not leave any soldiers behind, and we will make every effort to help them get through the crisis, and emerge stronger,” said Gantz.
Gantz added on Twitter that he is “working to find an immediate solution to the budget” in order to reinstate the rental assistance for discharged lone soldiers.
"It is precisely during this period that we must give to discharged soldiers, who have just finished their contribution to the security of the State of Israel,” said Katz, adding that “we will continue to assist them and provide as broad support as necessary.”
Bitton said that the ministry recognized the “severe damage” that the fallout from the coronavirus was causing to discharged soldiers and that the package “is in addition to a number of different actions” that the ministries have taken “to assist discharge soldiers and lone soldiers in particular.”
“I hope that we will be able to initiate and implement more programs and moves for them," Bitton added.
Throughout the crisis, the Finance Ministry along with the Defense Ministry have announced multiple packages for soldiers discharged from the military over the past year totaling over NIS 14,000.
Nevertheless, there’s been a record demand for financial assistance by lone soldiers and soldiers from low-income families due to the economic fallout caused by the pandemic. Many have requested to extend their mandatory service, even by just a few more months due to the lack of jobs available due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus. Many others have gone to charities for food and housing assistance.


Tags Defense Ministry IDF israel katz lone soldier
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo 2020 brought us COVID-19, but it also brought a new Middle East By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by