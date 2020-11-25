New aid package geared towards discharged lone soldiers announced

Just days after the Defense Ministry announced that they could no longer provide rental subsidies to discharged lone soldiers, Israelis discharged from the IDF in the past year will receive a new aid package.

The announcement of the “special assistance package” was made by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Finance Minister Israel Katz, and Minister of Civil and Socials Affairs at the Defense Ministry Michael Bitton.

According to the ministers, the package is geared towards those who have been released in the past year, “with an emphasis on lone soldiers and those who are entitled to family payments.

The package will be done in a graded manner, so that discharged lone soldiers and those entitled to family payments will receive a higher grant than other soldiers released in the past year. They will be entitled to a grant of NIS 4,500 while discharged soldiers who served over 22 months will receive NIS 1,800 and those who have served less than 22 months or those who did their national service will receive NIS 1,000.

It was also decided to extend the period during which those discharged in 2019 and 2020 are able to work in preferential jobs by another year so that they will be less affected by the financial crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

They will also receive dedicated professional training and employment placement tools in order to help them find work.

“The tracks are expected to increase employment rates among discharged soldiers and lead to an increase in wages in industries where there is demand and thus increase productivity and GDP over time,” read the statement released on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, the cut to rental assistance for discharged lone soldiers , who by law are entitled to rental assistance of NIS 1,000 for 12 months, will not be reinstated.

"One of the populations most affected by the Corona crisis are the discharged soldiers - who are not entitled to unemployment benefits. We will not leave any soldiers behind, and we will make every effort to help them get through the crisis, and emerge stronger,” said Gantz.

Gantz added on Twitter that he is “working to find an immediate solution to the budget” in order to reinstate the rental assistance for discharged lone soldiers.

"It is precisely during this period that we must give to discharged soldiers, who have just finished their contribution to the security of the State of Israel,” said Katz, adding that “we will continue to assist them and provide as broad support as necessary.”

Bitton said that the ministry recognized the “severe damage” that the fallout from the coronavirus was causing to discharged soldiers and that the package “is in addition to a number of different actions” that the ministries have taken “to assist discharge soldiers and lone soldiers in particular.”

“I hope that we will be able to initiate and implement more programs and moves for them," Bitton added.

Throughout the crisis, the Finance Ministry along with the Defense Ministry have announced multiple packages for soldiers discharged from the military over the past year totaling over NIS 14,000.

Nevertheless, there’s been a record demand for financial assistance by lone soldiers and soldiers from low-income families due to the economic fallout caused by the pandemic. Many have requested to extend their mandatory service, even by just a few more months due to the lack of jobs available due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus. Many others have gone to charities for food and housing assistance.