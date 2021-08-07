New ambassador Herzog ‘understands Diaspora Jewry’ – Ronald Lauder

New Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog “truly understands Diaspora Jewry both intellectually and intuitively and will be a critically important ally in strengthening the historical ties between Israel and both the US government and American Jewry,” said World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder over the weekend.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced Herzog’s appointment on Friday. Herzog’s nomination is expected to be confirmed by the cabinet on Sunday.

“Mike Herzog has had an exemplary career in government leadership, serving in senior roles for various Israeli ministers of defense, and advancing the Israeli-Palestinian peace process,” Lauder said. “I met with him at length over dinner several years ago and found him to be extremely knowledgeable not only about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and how to resolve it, but also about the challenges confronting the American Jewish community.”

Lauder said that he believes the new ambassador could “play an important role in ensuring Israel’s security and that he will be a steadfast ally in combating the deeply troubling worldwide phenomenon of resurgent antisemitism, including in the United States.”

WJC represents Jewish communities in 100 countries to governments, parliaments and international organizations.

Written in cooperation with the World Jewish Congress.