The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New comptroller panel debates request for tycoon to pay legal bill

Back in February the panel agreed to re-hear the issues despite the fact that the previous committee under the previous comptroller had rejected the exact same request multiple times.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 21, 2020 19:08
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A new comptroller committee, viewed by observers as more friendly to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu than the previous panel, held on Thursday what might be the final hearing regarding his request for up to NIS 10 million of his legal fees in his public corruption trial to be funded by tycoon ally Spencer Partridge.
At press time, there was still no decision, but there was anticipation that the committee would decide soon since Netanyahu’s trial opens on Sunday.
Back in February the panel grabbed headlines when it had agreed to re-hear the issues despite the fact that the previous committee under the previous comptroller had rejected the exact same request multiple times.
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman previously authorized Netanyahu in September 2019 to receive an NIS 2m. loan from Partridge.
But prior to that, the previous comptroller committee panel denied Netanyahu’s request for straight-up having his legal defense funded by tycoons on three separate occasions due to concerns about the prime minister’s refusal to make certain financial disclosures as well as the picture of getting money from tycoons to defend charges for receiving allegedly illegal gifts from tycoons.
The Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel has petitioned the High Court of Justice to argue that the committee was in Netanyahu’s pocket and could not retract its previous rulings against him, but to date the High Court has preferred to stay out of the dispute.
The most recent rejection of Netanyahu’s request for help from tycoons came in June 2019.
At the time, Netanyahu rapidly lashed out at the prior committee saying it was not letting him have the same rights as prior ministers who received donations to pay for their defense of public corruption cases. He also claimed that the committee had politicized the process and usurped or manufactured new authorities to block his rights which it did not legally have.
The previous committee responded almost as quickly, saying that Netanyahu was unique because he is a serving prime minister. They said that all prior cases he wanted to cite to prove he was being mistreated were related to former ministers, who resigned their posts once in legal trouble.
Once they resigned their posts, they no longer had ongoing or current conflicts of interest to receive donations, the committee said.
In other words, the committee implied that Netanyahu can get his legal bills paid for him if he resigns, but must pay if he wants to stay in office where he can help the tycoons in return for their money, and allegedly has in the past.
Part of the dispute between Netanyahu and the previous committee was the prime minister’s refusal to fully reveal his financial situation and ability to self-fund his defense.
But by July 2019, Englman, viewed as close to Netanyahu, had replaced former comptroller Joseph Shapira. Shortly after that, Englman replaced the comptroller committee as well.
Significant media coverage has shown connections between new committee members and the Likud, with some new members even resigning, but most weathering the criticism. Englman has rejected any notion that he or the committee favor Netanyahu.
The new committee said that it was not bound by the previous three rulings of the same committee because it is an administrative panel and not a court.
Further, the new committee said that circumstances have substantially changed since June 2019, because in November 2019, the indictment against Netanyahu was filed and he must now imminently pay to defend himself at trial in a case which has over 1,000 binders of evidence.
In an earlier exchange about his finances, after Netanyahu accused the previous committee of holding his legal defense hostage, the committee responded by publicizing investment links he had to tycoon and cousin Natan Milikovsky, which have raised the specter of a potential new criminal probe.
The committee also previously told the prime minister to return $300,000 to donors which he had received without the committee’s approval.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu law Trial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ending security arrangements will harm the PA as much as Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Is the Arab-Israel conflict solve-able? By GERSHON BASKIN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! A look back at Israel's military retreat By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Douglas Bloomfield Netanyahu's major goal is annexation and the securing of his legacy By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by