FM Ashkenazi: Trump plan gives Israel opportunity to shape its borders

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MAY 18, 2020 11:54
Israel's new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Israel's new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
US President Donald Trump’s peace plan gives Israel the chance to determine its final borders, new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said on Monday, at a ceremony welcoming him to his new post.
“We stand before significant regional opportunities, foremost of which is President Trump’s peace initiative,” Ashkenazi said. “I see the plan as a significant milestone.”
Trump’s plan grants Israel “a historic opportunity to shape Israel’s future and its borders for the coming decades,” Ashkenazi said.
Ashkenazi’s remarks refer to the Trump plan calling for Israel to annex parts of the West Bank, and is the first comment by a senior Blue and White MK on the matter in recent weeks, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to say Israel will apply its laws in those areas soon. The coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White states that Netanyahu can bring sovereignty to a vote on July 1 at the earliest.
The Foreign Minister also expressed what has long been the concern in Blue and White, that annexation could threaten Israel’s relations with Egypt and Jordan.
“The plan will be promoted responsibly and in coordination with the US, while maintaining the peace treaties and strategic interests of the State of Israel,” Ashkenazi said.
Peace is a strategic asset for Israel that must be maintained, like military strength, the former IDF chief of staff said.
“I see a great importance in strengthening the ties with the countries with which we have peace, Egypt and Jordan,” Ashkenazi stated. “They are the most important allies in dealing with regional challenges.”
The comment came several days after Jordan's King Abdullah II said there will be a "massive" confrontation between Israel and Jordan if the former annexes the Jordan Valley. Asked if he would end the peace treaty with Israel, Abdullah said he doesn't "want to make threats and create an atmosphere of controversy, but we're considering every option."
Ashkenazi also addressed the role of diplomacy in countering Iranian nuclear ambitions.
“The diplomatic battle to stop the Iranian threat was and still is our main mission,” he said. “We must continue acting with all the tools we have in the diplomatic field, along with actions in the defense field.”
Ashkenazi said he sees the Foreign Ministry as an "inseparable part of the State of Israel's national security, and its people as fighters without uniforms."


