The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New in Israel: File your annual tax return online

The new system eliminates the need to physically submit the report with attached documents, and is available for filing for 2019, 2020 and onwards, the authority said.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 11, 2021 16:38
money (photo credit: REUTERS)
money
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel's Tax Authority said Sunday that it had launched a system that will, for the first time, allow individuals to file their annual income tax report online.
The new system eliminates the need to physically submit the report with attached documents, and is available for filing for 2019, 2020 and onwards, the authority said.  
Submitting a full online annual report allows the taxpayer to enjoy a wide range of benefits, including fast handling of reports, fast tax returns, and 24/7 submission availability. The new system will allow efficient use of manpower, time, storage, transportation and more, both for the report submitters and for the authority. It is estimated that the system will save tens of millions of NIS a year for the state coffers, as well as tens of millions of additional shekels for representatives.
The new system follows a move last November that created a system for authorized accountants and tax consultants to submit annual reports online on behalf of their clients. The project uses an infrastructure that will be used for additional digital projects planned by the Authority.
"Opening the system is a significant milestone in realizing the Tax Authority's vision to become a paperless digital authority and revolutionizes the interface between the public and the Tax Authority," said Tax Authority director Eran Yaakov. "The ability to file full online annual report is one of the key parts of our new digital strategy, which also includes a new system launched in March to provide real estate tax assessments within one working day. The site also includes a personal area with a variety of services for businesses and citizens."
The new system will also allow people who do not have a file with the income tax authorities to apply for a tax rebate for 2019 and 2020, if they did so in previous years.
The Tax Authority also noted that it extended the deadline for 2020 tax filings for individuals and companies until June 30 in order to allow time to prepare to file using the new system. Taxes can still be filed via traditional channels, it noted. 


Tags Israel Money taxes
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Ofer Cassif's assault requires serious self-examination - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Brian Blum

With the end of the pandemic, comes the return of choice - opinion

 By BRIAN BLUM
Haley Cohen

The Cuomo scandal and the Jewish community - comment

 By HALEY COHEN
Asher Maoz

Yuli Edelstein is one of the most honest Israeli politicians - opinion

 By ASHER MAOZ
Salem Alketbi

Dam crisis: Options at hand for Egypt - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by