The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New Israeli streaming service, Screen iL, launches

Screen iL, which will be available throughout the world (outside of Israel), offers a full Israeli television and movie viewing experience, and features all the major Israeli content providers.

By HANNAH BROWN  
AUGUST 2, 2021 17:17
Screen iL on television (photo credit: Courtesy)
Screen iL on television
(photo credit: Courtesy)
“Leave the pirates and come to the Zionists,” said Moshe Edery, CEO of United King Films and the founder of a new international streaming service for Israeli content, Screen iL (screenil.com ), which launched on Monday. 
Edery unveiled this new service, designed to provide a user-friendly and legal option for the approximately 1.5 million Israelis living abroad who want to stay connected to Israel via media, at a press conference at his office at Cinema City in Glilot, along with Screen iL CEO and co-founder Ben Brenner and co-founder Tino Matalon. 
 Courtesy photo of Moshe Edery (Credit: Rafi Deliuya)Courtesy photo of Moshe Edery (Credit: Rafi Deliuya)
Screen iL, which will be available throughout the world (outside of Israel), offers a full Israeli television and movie viewing experience, and features all the major Israeli content providers, including Keshet and Reshet. All their live content will be avaialble, including news, series, children’s programs and entertainment shows such as song contests, cooking shows and Ninja Israel. 
“We’re giving you an experience that is just the way you watch television in Israel,” said Brenner. “Anyone can connect to the Internet with any device — smartphones, computers, smart TVs.”
The service will show everything that is live on the Israeli networks and subscribers will have access to seven days’ worth of broadcasts. 
This service, which costs $19.99 per month, will feature English subtitles as well “within a year,” said Brenner. 
Families living abroad who want to keep their children connected to Israel via television will be happy to hear that dozens of children’s shows are part of the service, in addition to such kid-oriented programming as the Festigal shows going back decades, which may be just as enticing to parents as they are to children.  
“There is an emphasis on holidays and learning Hebrew in the children’s programming,” said Brenner. 
Screen iL on tablet + smartphone (Credit: Courtesy) Screen iL on tablet + smartphone (Credit: Courtesy)
In addition — and for many this will be the highlight of the service — there is a VOD library of Israeli films, a huge catalogue of over 300 titles. Just about every Israeli classic you can think of is part of the service, going back to the 60s, as well as more recent hits, with fan favorites such as Zero Motivation, Peeping Toms, The Troupe, Footnote, Forgiveness, The Women’s Balcony, The Policeman, Fill the Void, The Band’s Visit, Yossi & Jagger, Turn Left at the End of the World and so many others.
“More films are being restored all the time and more titles will be added,” said Edery. This is in addition to the Israeli Movie Channel, which broadcasts every day and is included in the service. 
Edery detailed the long battle United King Films has fought against those who pirate Israeli content online, including some who have done this in a way that they made it appear that they have been operating legally, he said. 
“By using our Screen iL, you ensure that the Israelis who create this content will be compensated, not some pirate company,” he said. “And Israeli creators deserve to be paid for their work.” 
Edery promised, “If I make more money, I’ll invest it in Israeli movies.”


Tags television film movie
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mercer Street is a global wakeup call to the Iranian threat - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by