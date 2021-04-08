The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
New regulation: Non-Israeli citizens can visit their families in Israel

Non-Israelis who can prove their direct relationship to a citizen or permanent resident may now enter Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 8, 2021 12:34
Public outcry has called Israel's government out on its strict rejection policy regarding the requests of non-Israeli citizens to attend important family events in Israel. Despite the opening of Israel's skies, many who asked to enter the country for their children's weddings and births, or for funerals, were rejected.
After much pressure and protest, the government declared new regulations allowing immediate non-Israeli family to visit their loved ones. The changes took effect on April 7.
Vaccinated or recovered non-Israelis who can prove their direct relationship to a citizen or permanent resident may now enter the country, along with a vaccinated spouse and children.
They must have a negative corona test from 72 hours before their flight. Upon arrival in Israel, they need to present a completed health declaration form and an isolation affidavit
Additionally, they must email a pdf document to their city's Israeli consulate two weeks before their flight, containing a scanned Israeli passport of their family member, the passports of those wishing to enter the country, notarized documentation of their relationship, their isolation affidavit, proof of health insurance that will cover COVID-19 in Israel, their plane ticket, and a certificate of vaccination/recovery.
Upon arrival, non-citizens must have an antibody test performed by an approved lab and must also quarantine until their antibody results come back and they receive approval from the health ministry application form to leave quarantine.
There are also allowances for non-vaccinated/not recovered foreign citizens who are already married to or are marrying an Israeli citizen/resident, minors of an Israeli citizen/resident, or parents of an Israeli minor/resident. Non-vaccinated parents and siblings of lone soldiers and those doing national service can enter as well, with proof of their relative's service. Likewise, non-vaccinated parents may enter the country for their child's wedding, with proof of the rabbinate file or a notarized affidavit signed by the bride and groom.
These individuals must quarantine for 14 days, but can shorten the time if they receive two negative corona tests, according to the regulations of Israel's Health Ministry. 
First-degree relatives wishing to attend a funeral in Israel, may present a death certificate or burial approval and enter the country for 24 hours, without quarantine. Regulations for the shiva weeklong shiva mourning period afterwards are still being considered. 
For those who cannot apply through their consulate, their Israeli relative may submit the documents to the Population and Immigration Authority in Israel.


