NGOs, MKs call for government action as violence spikes in Arab sector

Following a suspected triple homicide in Baka al-Gharbiya Friday night, murders in the Arab sector reached a 20-year-high, according to MK Yousef Jabareen who posted on Twitter. Jabardeen called for a protest saying that there is "no enforcement and no government plan" to handle the epidemic of violence.Jabardeen tweeted that a caravan will block Highway 6 on Sunday in protest.
Haaretz also reported that Arab sector murders have reached a 20-year record, citing Israel Police data. Head of the Jatt regional council, which is adjacent to Baka al-Gharbiya, Khaled Gharra told Walla that people are afraid to leave their homes and feel hopeless about authorities improving the situation. "We have said it a hundred times, it is as if the police does not exist, or does not want to exist. The situation is very difficult and speaks for itself."Following Friday night's incident, an emergency meeting was called Saturday that included representatives from the local regional councils, MKs and the leadership of relevant authorities, Walla News reported.ועדת המעקב מתכנסת כעת בבאקה, היכן שנרצחו הלילה 3 בני משפחה ובכך נשבר שיא נרצחים של לפחות 20 שנה. למרות הפטפטת של הממשלה, הרשויות לא עושות דבר כי הן מזלזלות בחיים של האזרחים הערבים. אין אכיפה ואין תכנית ממשלתית. ביום שני, שיירת רכבים תחסום את כביש 6 במחאה. דמנו אינו הפקר!— Yousef Jabareen (@DrJabareen) December 19, 2020
In response to the news of the deaths, the Abraham Initiatives has launched the Arab Lives Matter campaign to call on Israel's government to immediately fund the governmental plan, initially announced in 2019, to end violence in the Arab sector. "Five weeks ago the Prime Minister announced that he would advance the governmental plan and since that announcement, 16 Arab citizens have been murdered. While politicians are squabbling over the state budget, Arabs continue to pay the price with their lives," said the organization.The Abraham Initiatives is an organization that aims to grant Israeli Arab citizens equal social and political rights to those of Jewish citizens in Israel, according to the organization's website.