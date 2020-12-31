The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

NGOs to High Court: Let security prisoners call families during lockdown

During lockdowns, including the present one, even these limited visits are suspended.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 19:30
An Israeli flag is seen next to the gate of the Megiddo Prison in northern Israel July 24, 2018. Picture taken July 24, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
An Israeli flag is seen next to the gate of the Megiddo Prison in northern Israel July 24, 2018. Picture taken July 24, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A group of NGOs filed a petition with the High Court of Justice on Thursday requesting that imprisoned Palestinians defined as “security” prisoners and detainees be allowed to maintain telephone contact with their families during the current corona lockdown.
HaMoked: Center for the Defense of the Individual led the group of seven human rights organizations saying that it filed the petition, “in light of the prolonged isolation of thousands of people from their families following the cancellation of all prison visits due to Coronavirus restrictions.”
Further, HaMoked flagged that “the petition was filed as Israel entered its third lockdown and all prison visits were suspended indefinitely. While criminal prisoners have access to daily phone calls with their families, the majority of Palestinians are defined as ‘security’ prisoners or detainees, and as such are denied phone calls by the Israel Prison Service (IPS).”
The petition details that since the pandemic outbreak in February, “the IPS has restricted visits to its facilities, leaving the over 4,000 Palestinian security prisoners and inmates completely cut off from the outside world.”
Executive Director of HaMoked Jessica Montell said that because of limited visits during the corona era and zero or almost zero access to phone calls, some prisoners have only spoken to their families two or three times over the last 10 months.
For example, most prisoners were allowed a phone call several months ago during Ramadan, but this was a rare exception.
There was also a brief period in the summer when one family member was allowed to visit once per month, down from the regular standard of multiple family members visiting twice monthly (due to corona regulations.)
During lockdowns, including the present one, even these limited visits are suspended.
Montell also raised the difficulty that any Palestinian living in an area considered corona “red” by the ICRC has no way to arrive at the prisons since the ICRC will not travel to these areas to ferry people to visit the prisons.
Among the specific cases described is a prisoner in Shatta Prison “who, without visits or phone calls, learned through radio broadcasts that his sister was pregnant, that one of his grandmothers had contracted COVID-19 and his other grandmother’s health had deteriorated.”
In addition, the petition demands more frequent access to phone calls for detainees who have contracted the coronavirus or need to quarantine due to contact with confirmed patients.
“This demand is based on testimonies given to the organizations by prisoners who were sick or in quarantine for weeks, but were not allowed to phone their families to tell them of their condition,” said the petition.
Families of prisoners and detainees gave similar testimonies, also noting that the IPS did not inform them that their family members in prison were isolated in prison coronavirus quarantine.
In addition, the petition demands that “a system be put in place to grant all detained minors frequent access to phone calls, similarly to the pilot program currently in effect in the Damon prison.”
According to Hamoked, this demand comes months after the IPS committed, as part of previous legal proceedings by the organizations, to allow minors to speak with their families once every two weeks throughout the coronavirus crisis.
Yet despite this promise, minors in most prisons other than Damon have not had regular phone calls with their parents for the past several months, said Hamoked.
Montell added that the prisons claim they cannot allow phone calls due to vague security reasons, but that if the prisons place a staff member to listen to the call or record the calls, and if the calls are on the prisons’ own landlines, there is no security issue.
“10 months into this pandemic and the Israel Prison Service has failed to ensure regular contact between Palestinian detainees and prisoners and their families,” said Montell.
She added, “Now, with the third lockdown and the cancellation of all prison visits, thousands of people are completely cut off from the outside world…Keeping prisoners in these circumstances is a violation of their rights to family life and to humane treatment.”
The IPS responded saying that the new petition was part of an ongoing series of petitions and litigation before the High Court dating back to March.
It added that it has filed formal legal responses and that the High Court has not yet issued a decision.


Tags West Bank prison Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to Israel, Jonathan Pollard

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by