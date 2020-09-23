The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

No jail time, fine in plea deal for man who threatened PM, family

The court said that it had accepted the lenient plea deal against Zvi Tsabag, age 57, because of his poor health and economic status.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 19:05
WILL NETANYAHU continue to keep his ministers in the shadows? (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
WILL NETANYAHU continue to keep his ministers in the shadows?
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An Ashkelon man who threatened the life of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family on Facebook was given an extremely light sentence by the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
The sentence included no prison time or fine and only a suspended sentence of two months in prison if he repeats the same illegal actions.
The court said that it had accepted the lenient plea deal against Zvi Tsabag, age 57, because of his poor health and economic status as well as the absence of any prior criminal record.
Explaining the parameters of the plea deal, an introductory statement said that the standard fine imposed for incitement such as Tsabag’s actions was waived due to those unique circumstances.
Tsabag’s court-appointed lawyers from the Public Defender’s Office praised the plea deal and argued that there could have been evidentiary difficulties for the prosecution had they not cut a deal.
The Justice Ministry had not responded by press time as to why the crime of threatening the prime minister’s life was not framed as a more serious crime at the outset.
On November 4, 2019, Tsabag posted a picture on Facebook of the prime minister hanging from a noose. He wrote, “I hate Benjamin, Sara and Yair Netanyahu to death, including anyone who cooperates with them.”
In a later post that day, he posted, “Israeli police: get ready to direct the traffic for the burial of Benjamin, Sara and Yair Netanyahu.”
In addition, he posted that Yair Netanyahu should not bother going to the hospital if he started feeling ill, since this would be a sign “that you are about to die and be removed from this world,” implying some kind of poisoning or other deadly action against him.
Back in November, the prime minister had referred the issue to the police, and he and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana have claimed until now that those inciting against Netanyahu are not being called to task by the prosecution.
The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court slapped Yair Netanyahu in August with a restraining order, prohibiting him from tweeting or otherwise publishing commentary about the leaders of the current protest movement against his father for six months. In addition, the court ordered Yair to delete the tweets he had posted online against the protest leaders of the “Crime Minister” movement.
The court’s order was extraordinary since, while Yair has been sued before for defamation and accused of general incitement and issued some apologies, he has never been preemptively restrained from tweeting against a particular person or group.
A man named Dor Oved was convicted in 2014 for sending a letter to Netanyahu, threatening that if he “will perpetrate the release of filthy and sleazy terrorist Arabs, or as you call it a ‘gesture,’ someone will get hurt, I promise you someone will get hurt.
“You will be the first one, may your name be wiped out, you sleaze,” Oved wrote, and said that Netanyahu “would end up like Yitzhak Rabin.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Facebook death threat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The European Union should follow the UAE's example on Israel relations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by