No work, but plenty of jobs: Job vacancies reach record high

The job vacancy for March was 4.43%, compared with 3.59% for 2019 and -2.47% in 2020, CBS said.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 18, 2021 15:11
Unemployment may still be high, but it isn't because there aren't jobs available. Israel had a record 112,500 job vacancies available in March, the highest recorded figure ever, the Central Bureau of Statistics said in a report Sunday.
About 30% of businesses surveyed were looking to hire employees in March, compared to 21% in February, the report said. The rise follows the opening up of the economy after the third lockdown.
All sectors saw an increase in job vacancies during March, led by the hospitality, food, entertainment and leisure industries, as well for commercial stores. In most of the industries surveyed, the number of job vacancies is even higher than their pre-Corona crisis average, the report said.
Notably, some 34% of businesses surveyed said they employ more people now than they did before the crisis. About 19% said they have fewer than half as many employees as they did before the pandemic began.
Israel's unemployment rate averaged 16% over the course of the pandemic, but has fallen to below 10% in April as the country's vaccination campaign has allowed the economy to reopen. Israel is now working to encourage people receiving furlough leave (Halat) payments to go back to work by offering grants and incentives to employers and employees. The country had previously guaranteed unemployment benefits through the end of June, Some 547,000 people are still registered as unemployed, according to Israel Employment Services.
Separately, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported Sunday that Israel's economy shrank 2.6% in 2020, not 2.4% as previously reported. That was still much better than the 5.5% average contraction reported by OECD countries during the pandemic.


