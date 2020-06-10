Noa Kirel, Israeli singer and IDF soldier, signs historic deal

One of the most famous IDF soldiers in Israel today, 19-year-old Noa Kirel was born in Ra'anana in 2001. She started her music career by posting home-made video clips to YouTube, which eventually drew attention. Her songs started being played on the radio and her path to nationwide recognition was rather short from that point on. In 2020, she enlisted to the IDF and currently serves in a military band.

The contract signed by the Israeli singer and the American label company is historic in terms of the Israeli music industry . Kirel is the first Israeli singer to be signed on a deal of this magnitude by an international record label for a period of several years and with a budget of millions of dollars. According to initial reports, the deal matured for over two years before both sides eventually signed. The deal supposedly includes comprehensive administrative support, public relations, marketing models, and strategic consultation.

The American label company Atlantic Records is one of the largest and most esteemed record labels in the US and represents well-known artists like Ed Sheeran, Sia, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, DJ David Guetta and many more.

Kirel is expected to start working on English speaking materials and video clips during the next year, which Atlantic Records will later distribute worldwide.

While Kirel’s deal is exceptional in its scope, she isn’t the first Israeli artist to be signed by an international record label. The Static & Ben El Tavori pop duo signed a contract with a record label from the American Universal Music Group a couple of years ago, and will be producing 7 albums in English.