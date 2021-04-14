The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Noa Tishby to host BGU ceremony honoring Dr. Ruth

Dr. Ruth is a respected sex therapist, media personality, Holocaust survivor and at one point an Israeli sniper in the IDF.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 14, 2021 14:25
Noa Tishby (photo credit: BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)
Noa Tishby
(photo credit: BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)
Israeli-American celebrity Noa Tishby was named to be host of Celebrating the Remarkable, which is an event hosted by the American Associates of Ben-Gurion University (AABGU) honoring Ruth Westheimer, better known as Dr. Ruth.
“I am delighted to be hosting ‘Celebrating the Remarkable’ for American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev," said Tishby. "AABGU’s valuable work in helping develop Israel’s Negev region is nothing short of remarkable.
"On a personal level, the fact that AABGU transcends politics as an organization that sheds a positive light on Israel is especially significant to me,” she added. “I must also say how exciting it is to be honoring Dr. Ruth, a remarkable pioneer in her field.”
At the virtual ceremony, Dr. Ruth will receive her first and only doctorate from an Israeli university, when BGU presents her with on April 25.
"The past year has been challenging for so many of us; I’m grateful for virtual events like 'Celebrating the Remarkable' which provide the kind of uplifting, inspirational experience we are all longing for these days," Tishby said.
"We are absolutely thrilled that Noa Tishby will be hosting this special occasion, which I’m sure will be the biggest and most exciting event that AABGU has ever held,” said CEO of AABGU Doug Seserman. "Known as Israel’s unofficial ambassador in the United States, having Noa as our emcee couldn’t be more perfect, considering that she’s a trailblazing, accomplished Israeli-American whose passionate advocacy when it comes to Israel leads to real, positive change."
Tishby was born and raised in Tel Aviv. She served two years in the IDF before earning a leading role in an Israeli prime-time drama.
During that time she became a household name throughout Israel, and earned numerous additional roles as an actress, model and presenter.
She sold the rights to the Israeli TV show In Treatment to HBO, the first Israeli show to be created into an American series, and co-produced over 150 episodes, earning a Peabody Award and twelve Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.
She is also founder of the nonprofit Act for Israel, an online advocacy organization championing Israel.
Celebrating the Remarkable will take place on Sunday April 25 at 1 p.m. EST (8 p.m. IST).


