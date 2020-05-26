Noble Energy violated Leviathan air emissions permit, says ministry

Leviathan gas platform operator Noble Energy violated its air emissions permit after the transfer of continuous emissions data to relevant government authorities was delayed, the Environmental Protection Ministry said on Tuesday.Houston-headquartered Noble Energy has been informed of the ministry's intention to commence enforcement proceedings, and the public will be informed of the results. While the emissions permit was granted in November 2019 and commercial operations commenced on January 12, the ministry said it has only "recently" started to receive continuous data regarding emissions from the offshore platform. Apparent violations of the permit include a delay in transferring video camera data to a dedicated website, and a delay in connecting continuous monitoring data from the platform flare to a national database."The ministry takes these violations seriously and stresses that failure to comply with the regulations represents a violation of the conditions of the emission permit, and impairs the company's ability to effectively control and supervise pollutant emissions into the air through the platform chimneys and flare, in order to receive a real-time snapshot of the impact of the platform's operations on the environment," the ministry said in a statement.Responding to the ministry, Noble Energy said: "Throughout the work to develop Leviathan and from the day that natural gas production began, not a single incident has occurred in which damage has been caused to the environment."Noble Energy is committed to and complies with all the various permits granted by the Environmental Protection Ministry. We are studying the letter sent by the ministry and are considering our next steps. We continue to focus on the safe and reliable supply of clean natural gas to the local and regional market."