Nothing to lose: Business owners burn stock in the streets in protest

"We have nothing to lose anymore so we go to war for our lives and the lives of our families."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 14:48
Shops in Jerusalem sit closed during the national coronavirus lockdown, Oct. 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Shops in Jerusalem sit closed during the national coronavirus lockdown, Oct. 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Business owners blocked streets and burned their products in Tel Aviv-Yafo on Thursday in protest against the economic effects on the national coronavirus lockdown.
Protesters shouted, "you're killing us" and held signs reading "we're all closing our businesses," among other slogans, according to Israeli media.
"The government has no conscience and it is dragging us into a severe economic crisis. People are not able to get through the month and they do not allow us to earn a decent living. Without an organized plan we will simply collapse - we have nothing to lose anymore so we go to war for our lives and the lives of our families," said Shimon, a textile salesman from Holon, to Ynet.
Avi, a cloth store owner in Tel Aviv, told Ynet that he had always voted for the Likud Party and really admired Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I feel now that the government has literally dumped us and is leading us into a state of despair," said Avi. "I do not know what I will do in the next election because they abandoned me and my friends."
Roi Cohen, the president of LAHAV, the Israel Chamber of Independent Organizations and Businesses, asked why green cities were remaining closed if 60% of the country is green.
"People here are collapsing, people have no money to bring home, to support their families," said Cohen to Ynet. "The State of Israel must stop with this collective punishment of full closure. The closure policy harms the economy, society, the psyche - all the factors that create stress and tension and ultimately harm health."
Cohen added that stores such as Max Stock and supermarkets have begun selling clothes and toys and are profiting from the closure of most businesses during the lockdown.
"The businesses that are demonstrating today are not asking for alms or favors, they want to work," said the chairman of the lobby for small and medium businesses in the Knesset, MK Oded Forer, to ynet. "The government is not acting in accordance with common sense and not in accordance with the data emerging from the field. As evidence, even when I asked [Coronavirus Commissioner] Prof. [Ronni] Gamzu yesterday, along with dozens of other self-employed people, why the streetside shops were closed, he did not have a clear answer. These sights are difficult and only show the growing despair of small businesses."
 
Opposition leader Yair Lapid shared a video of the protest on Twitter, writing "But the main thing is that Bibi (a nickname for Netanyahu) organized a flattery festival for himself in the Knesset."
The coronavirus cabinet met on Thursday to discuss the exit strategy from the national lockdown that began nearly a month ago.
In an interview with Army Radio on Thursday, Gamzu said that at the coronavirus cabinet meeting on Thursday, which began Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m., he will recommend moving forward with the first stage of the exit strategy, which would greenlight the opening of preschools and businesses that do not accept customers.
Other aspects of the first stage should include opening national parks, beaches and takeaway and removing the one-kilometer restriction on movement.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


