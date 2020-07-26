The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Nurses make aliyah to fight coronavirus

The Finance Ministry has put NIS 80 million aside to facilitate employment for newly arrived immigrants.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 26, 2020 13:42
An ICEJ volunteer nurse caring for a Holocaust survivor in Haifa amid the Coronavirus crisis. (photo credit: ICEJ)
Thirty-four nurses who recently moved to Israel have passed their examinations and received certification and will immediately join the fight against the coronavirus, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry said on Sunday.
The immigrant nurses will help fill a shortage at hospitals and health clinics in Israel as part of a program co-sponsored by the Health, Education and Aliyah and Integration Ministries and the Jewish Agency.
“It is emotional and heartwarming for me to see how many doctors and nurses have been making aliyah, fulfilling their dreams and joining the national struggle with full force,” Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata said.
Tamano-Shata noted that she received an NIS 80 million commitment from Finance Minister Israel Katz for facilitating employment for new immigrants.
“This period of the coronavirus crisis is a challenge for all of us, especially new immigrants,” Tamano-Shata said. “That is why my ministry is making every effort to ensure they will find work in fields that are especially needed during this period.”
The Aliyah 2000 program of Tamano-Shata’s ministry in the Jewish Agency targets immigrants in needed fields like nursing, connects them to potential employers before they move to Israel and helps them receive their certification as soon as possible after their arrival.
Anna Dubinsky, 39, said she was proud to pass her examinations and officially became a nurse in Israel after working in the profession for 18 years in her native Ukraine. She will work near her new home in Ashkelon
“My family dreamed of making aliyah when I was a girl in high school, but we unfortunately did not succeed in doing it back then,” Dubinsky said. “My husband and I knew that moving to Israel would ensure a better future for our children and for us to advance professionally and personally.”
“Now more than ever, I know how significant the medical profession is in Israel, and I am glad the Aliyah Ministry helped me join the fight against the coronavirus,” she said. 


