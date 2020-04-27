Nvidia completes $7b. purchase of Israeli chipmaker Mellanox

Initially announced in March 2019, the completion of the acquisition follows long-awaited receipt of approval from China's antitrust regulatory body earlier this month.

Yokne’am-based Mellanox, founded in 1999 and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, supplies end-to-end interconnect solutions and services for many of the world’s largest data center servers and storage systems.

"Our people are enormously enthusiastic about the many opportunities ahead," said Mellanox founder and CEO Eyal Waldman.

"As Mellanox steps into the next exciting phase of its journey, we will continue to offer cutting-edge solutions and innovative products to our customers and partners. We look forward to bringing NVIDIA products and solutions into our markets, and to bringing Mellanox products and solutions into NVIDIA’s markets."

The $7b. price tag represents the third largest “exit” of an Israeli company to date, only surpassed by Intel’s $15.3b. acquisition of Mobileye and International Flavors & Fragrances’ $7.1b. acquisition of Frutarom.