Ohana expected to pick new police commissioner

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana indicated that this week he will pick a new Israel police commissioner, and according to sources close to him, he is considering current police officers as well as retired ones. Following Ohana's decision on the next commissioner, he will be required to submit the name to the Goldberg Committee, which will then examine the suitability of the candidate for the position.
While his predecessor MK Gilad Erdan, who is currently the regional cooperation minister, submitted multiple names to the committee, but Ohana has said that he only intends to submit one name. Accordingly, if the committee rejects his first pick, it will be followed with a second pick and so on.
The new pick, if approved, will act as a replacement for interim Police Commissioner Moti Cohen, who has come under fire for his alleged mismanagement of the protests over the killing of Solomon Tekah, the coronavirus, police conduct during elections, and more recently the issue of police brutality.