Omer Adam celebrates Simchat Torah in Dubai

Shortly after Israel announced the normalization agreement with the UAE, Adam received a message from Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa and the President of the Jewish community in Dubai, Solly Wolf, inviting him to visit the country.

A few months ago, the Israeli star posted a video congratulating UAE leaders for providing aid to the country's local Jewish community. Since then, residents of the UAE have posted videos of themselves listening to Adam's songs.

Ofer Menachem, Adam's public relations manager, stated at the time that "contacts are being made ahead of a meeting between Omer and the leader in the UAE and a unique performance." Menachem added that Omer's video made a "very, very positive echo" in the UAE and that the singer had received a "personal invitation" to visit the country, according to Maariv.

Adam visited Bin Khalifa's home after he landed on Saturday and discussed business and future shows in the UAE. Later he joined Simchat Torah celebrations at the synagogue in Dubai.

"This is a challenging time in which each of us makes a reckoning between himself and his friend and between him and the Creator of the universe," said Adam, according to Maariv. "I chose to be in this dreamy place and meet a wonderful people who love the people of Israel."

"I am proud to be an ambassador of music and art in the Emirates, a place where there is hope for a better world, without wars, and without terrorism in a magical place that has only joy, and human love," added Adam. "I have always known that songs, music and joy bring people closer and I feel like I represent each and every one of you here when I say to my hosts, Shalom and Salam Aleichem."

After vacationing in Turkey with Israeli singer Nasrin Qadri, Israeli star Omer Adam made his way to Dubai in the UAE to celebrate Simchat Torah, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister newspaper, Maariv.