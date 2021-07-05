The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

On this day: Law of Return passed, all Jews can get Israeli citizenship

The law was amended twice: First, to stop certain individuals getting citizenship and later it was expanded to include people with Jewish ancestry but it remains a controversial law to this day.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 5, 2021 16:27
NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America disembark at Ben-Gurion Airport after a flight arranged by Nefesh B’Nefesh. (photo credit: FLASH90)
NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America disembark at Ben-Gurion Airport after a flight arranged by Nefesh B’Nefesh.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
July 5 marks the 71st anniversary of Israel's enacting of the Law of Return, legislation that allows anyone who is Jewish to immigrate  and obtain Israeli citizenship.
Based on Zionist principles, the law was intended to ensure that the State of Israel would be a Jewish state and a home for the Jewish people. 
The law was later amended twice. The first time was on August 23, 1954, under then-prime minister Moshe Sharett, when a provision was added to deny citizenship to certain people, such as those with a criminal record.
The second change was more significant and on March 10, 1970 under then-prime minister Golda Meir, the law expanded the Right of Return to those who were not deemed Jewish according to Orthodox halacha definition, but also to those who were married to a Jew, converts to Judaism, or the grandchild of someone who was Jewish. Those not eligible for citizenship, however, were those who converted to another religion despite still being Jewish according to Halacha and, following a 1989 High Court of Justice ruling, Messianic Jews, as long as they don't have Jewish ancestry.
The reason for expanding the definition of being Jewish remains in dispute such as the "Who is a Jew?" argument that Israeli politicians and rabbinical authorities have debated continually throughout history. One notable point of dispute over the expansion was that it referred to similar criteria used by the Nazis during the Holocaust. They, of course, did not follow Halacha when determining if somebody was Jewish.
Another much more recent change came through a High Court ruling this year, when it was determined that Reform and Conservative conversions carried out in Israel would make a convert eligible for citizenship under the Law of Return. Until that point, only those converting through Reform and Conservatives movements outside of Israel were eligible. 
The Law of Return continues to enjoy broad support among Jews in Israel today, with a 2016 Pew poll finding that 98% of Israeli Jews wanted it to continue. It nevertheless remains a subject of considerable controversy, with some on the Right wanting to limit it because they believed many, including immigrants from the former Soviet Union gained citizenship despite not being halachically Jewish, and some on the Left who feel it is discriminatory against Arabs and Palestinians, who are denied an equivalent law.
Israel is not the only country with a Right of Return. In fact, the principle is very old, and a variant can even be found in the Magna Carta signed by King John of England in 1215. 
Today, several countries possess active laws granting a Right of Return, including Armenia, Finland, who grant citizenship to those with ancestry, and Liberia, which grants citizenship to anyone of African descent.
But three countries that give right of return especially for Jews are , Portugal, Spain and Germany. The former two grant citizenship to Sephardi Jews if they can prove that they are descended from Jews expelled from the Iberian peninsula in 1492.
Germany has, for years, had a Basic Law to grant citizenship to those who lost their citizenship to the Nazis between 1933-1945 and their descendants. Often, however, many applicants were rejected because there were several loopholes in the legislation but last month, the Bundestag approved changes making it easier for descendants of those who fled the Nazis to obtain citizenship.


Tags jewish history law law of return israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Boston stabbing attack is alarming antisemitic development - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by