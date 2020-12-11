Five detained as hundreds protests Beitar Jerusalem sale to UAE royal

Two protests were held at Beitar Jerusalem's training facility Friday morning - one in support of the team's purchase by the UAE royal family member Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, and one in protest of the purchase, N12 reported. Police detained one person who is suspected of threatening press members and four people suspected of disturbing the peace Friday at the training facility, said a police spokesperson.Hundreds of fans attended the protests, some bringing fake money that they are expected to throw on the field, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv. During the practice, those who were protesting the purchase sang "Moshe Hogeg [Beitar Jerusalem owner] is dead" and "f**k bin Khalifa." Counter-protesters, supporting the purchase held signs in support of the recent purchase. One sign read "you don't choose family - we love all fans," Maariv reported.A complaint was filed by Hogeg on Thursday against members of "La Familia", the team's far-right fan club, following an incident at the team's practice facility that included threats against him, Maariv reported. Israel police arrested two residents of Jerusalem Thursday who are suspects in the incident, a police spokesperson said on Friday. The court ordered Friday that one of the suspects arrested Thursday temporarily stay away from the training facility and Beitar's Teddy Stadium.In the incident, "death to Arabs" and "bin Khalifa we will slaughter you," were spray-painted near the training facility, Maariv reported. In preparation of the demonstrations Friday, a fence was erected and security was brought to the training field, according to Maariv. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, a member of the United Arab Emirates’ royal family has officially completed a purchase of 50% of the Israeli soccer team Beitar Jerusalem for NIS 300 million, the club announced this week.
"La Familia", the team's fan club is known for its anti-Muslim tendencies and often makes headlines after being involved in violent incidents. In July, some 1,200 people headed by Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg demanded that the group be designated a terrorist organization, following several violent incidents carried out by its members against anti-government protester and journalists.Beitar Jerusalem, a team that has been mired for decades in controversy due to never having had an Arab player in their ranks along with their allegedly racist fans, will now have an Arab as their owner. However, the injection of much-needed funds into the club may be able to take the team and possibly the entire league into a new chapter of prosperity and success.
Tobias Siegal and Joshua Halickman contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
A historic and exciting day for Beitar Jerusalem. This afternoon (monday) a partnership agreement was signed between Mr. Moshe Hogeg and Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan >> https://t.co/xJlNJChIGV pic.twitter.com/CPC5f3F1pF— Beitar Jerusalem FC (@fcbeitar) December 7, 2020
"La Familia", the team's fan club is known for its anti-Muslim tendencies and often makes headlines after being involved in violent incidents. In July, some 1,200 people headed by Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg demanded that the group be designated a terrorist organization, following several violent incidents carried out by its members against anti-government protester and journalists.Beitar Jerusalem, a team that has been mired for decades in controversy due to never having had an Arab player in their ranks along with their allegedly racist fans, will now have an Arab as their owner. However, the injection of much-needed funds into the club may be able to take the team and possibly the entire league into a new chapter of prosperity and success.
Tobias Siegal and Joshua Halickman contributed to this report.