One dead in storage room fire in Jerusalem

"Thanks to the professional and rapid activity of the firefighters, the other occupants of the building were not harmed."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 02:17
Fire at residential building in Kiryat Moshe neighborhood in Jerusalem, Nov. 26, 2020 (photo credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESUCE SERVICES)
Fire at residential building in Kiryat Moshe neighborhood in Jerusalem, Nov. 26, 2020
(photo credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESUCE SERVICES)
One person was killed in a fire in storage rooms in the basement of a residential building in the Kiryat Moshe neighborhood of Jerusalem on Wednesday night.
The victim, a man in his 60's, was found by firefighters during searches. A number of tenants were rescued by firefighters after smoke entered their apartments and were treated at the scene by paramedics.
"When we arrived, we saw thick smoke, the tenants were rescued from the apartments and searches were conducted during which a 60-year-old man was found in a warehouse on the ground floor of a building not breathing and with no pulse. He suffered severe burns and we had no choice but to determine his death," said MDA paramedic Idit Zahavi.
"Thanks to the professional and rapid activity of the firefighters, the other occupants of the building were not harmed and severe damage to the occupants' property and the burning of the entire building was prevented," said the commander of the HaUma fire station Eli Adri.


